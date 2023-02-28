Schitt's Creek: Eugene Levy Addresses Possible Movie

Schitt's Creek exploded in popularity midway through its run, and now, the six-season comedy feels like a bit of a fever dream.

The comedy won numerous awards for its final seasons on the air and drew acclaim from critics and fans.

Ever since it wrapped its run in 2020, fans have questioned whether a movie could be in the cards for the future.

Eugene Levy has opened up in a new interview with Radio Times about a sequel, and he said that he's "never stopped thinking" about revisiting that universe.

In the aforementioned interview, Levy said it was a "never say never" situation regarding the series staging a comeback in some capacity.

"There's nothing in the works right now, to be honest, but you know, we've never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line," Eugene shared.

"We're certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we'll probably act on, I guess."

Levy opened up about how people seem to recognize him from it wherever he goes.

"It seems to be what most people talk about when they see me on the street or in different counties," Levy added.

"Then after that, it's kind of neck and neck with American Pie, which is still up there."

"It was really just such a delightful show to do," Levy added, saying that he liked getting to work with his family.

"The fact that I'm working with my son and daughter, it was kind of a gift to fatherhood I guess."

"I thought it was hitting on all cylinders pretty much from the first season right through to our last."

What are your thoughts on a potential comeback?

Do you think it would be a good idea to release a movie?

Hit the comments below.

