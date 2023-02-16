Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Introduces Recast Jonathan Kent, and Plenty of Family Drama

The long wait for Superman & Lois Season 3 is almost over.

The CW dropped an extended trailer for the forthcoming season, premiering March 14, and there's a lot to talk about.

We'll start with Jonathan Kent.

The trailer offers our first look at Michael Bishop, who takes over the role from Jordan Elsass.

Elsass announced his departure from the superhero drama before filming Superman & Lois Season 3.

Our first glimpse at the new Jonathan coincides with our first look at the new Fortress of Solitude, which in turn, reveals that the entire Kent family can attend.

The trailer hints at the family wanting to be like a regular family, and that includes celebrating birthdays without superhero drama.

However, Lois drops a bombshell on Clark that is sure to shake up this family dynamic like never before:

She might be pregnant.

The trailer doesn't confirm or deny whether our leading lady is expecting a child, but it's sure to make Lois and Clark ponder the future.

We also see some shocking events unfold at the Daily Planet, and honestly, it might be gone for good.

The series likes to throw out twists and turns that makes viewers think things are going a certain way, only to switch things up when you least expect it.

If we had to guess, the events at the Daily Planet are from another Earth because these superhero dramas love being part of a multiverse.

Another key talking point from the trailer is Lana dropping off divorce papers to Kyle, seemingly ending their relationship for good.

According to The CW, Season 3 opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston.

"Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life."

"But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois."

"However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever."

"Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field."

"Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck)."

"Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers."

"Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.