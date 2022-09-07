Superman & Lois Recast: Who's Replacing Jordan Elsass?

Superman & Lois has pulled off a speedy switcheroo.

The CW on Wednesday revealed that the superhero drama had cast Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent.

The news broke Wednesday, just weeks after it was announced that Jordan Elsass would be vacating the role after two seasons.

Jonathan is the son of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), so writing him out was not an option this early in the show's run.

Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing also star.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement last month to Variety.

No details surrounding why the star is departing have been revealed, but Variety states that it is not because of a “workplace-related issue.”

Elsass addressed his exit weeks later, hinting that he may leave acting behind.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo.

“It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do?"

"Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.”

“I need some time to myself” he continues.

“I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while," Elsass added.

"I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people.”

Bishop recently starred in the Disney Channel movie Spin.

Superman and Lois Season 3 is on track for a 2023 launch.

