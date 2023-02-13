The Flash Hits the Big Screen: Movie Trailer Features Two Barry Allens, and Huge Surprises

Following the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, Warner Bros. Discovery hopes fans of The Flash put it aside to watch the new movie.

The official trailer dropped during FOX's Super Bowl telecast on Sunday night, and it looks like it will live up to the hype.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 16, following countless delays.

Miller previously played the role of Barry Allen on Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The movie finds Barry crashing into the multiverse and running into another version of himself.

That's right, folks, we're getting two Barry Allens -- both played by Miller.

There are also two Batmans -- one played by Ben Affleck and the other by Michael Keaton.

Oh, and there's also Supergirl in the mix. Sasha Calle takes on the exciting role.

The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue, Maribel Verdú, and Michael Shannon.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery, there's no telling whether we will get another chapter of The Flash.

The duo unveiled their plan for the next phase of the DC Universe recently, including new movies and series.

There are plans to reboot the universe, and with the multiverse playing a part in The Flash, there's a good chance the movie could be used as a reset of sorts for the universe.

Premiering the trailer during the Super Bowl would have been costly, but it's a great way to get eyes on the trailer.

Given that the movie has been in the works for a long time and has had several bumps in the road, it's hard to tell whether it will be a hit.

All we can do is wait to find out!

In the meantime, check out the full trailer below.

