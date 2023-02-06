The Flash: Three More Stars Set to Return for Final Season!

By the time The Flash Season 9 concludes on The CW, fans will have checked in with plenty of former stars.

EW revealed this month that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy are the latest cast members locked in for appearances during the final season.

Cosnett was an original series regular on the Arrow spinoff but left at the end of The Flash Season 1 as Eddie Thawne.

Game Over for The Flash

He went on to make appearances multiple times throughout the long run of the series.

"We're so excited to have Rick join us once more as we put together our final batch of emotional and thrilling episodes," said executive producer Eric Wallace to EW.

Rick Cosnett attends the "Master Gardner" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

"It's especially wonderful as Rick was an integral part of the show's inaugural season."

"So having him return to help us conclude our show's incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer."

Letscher played multiple characters throughout his time on the show and will be back once again during the final season.

"Having the incredibly gracious and talented Matt Letscher return for our final season was something we couldn't resist," said Wallace.

Not As They Left Them - The Flash

"So, we created a very special story for him, one we've been excited to tell for a while, but couldn't until now."

"The result is a wild and bittersweet episode we hope fans—both old and new—will love."

Kennedy has appeared in several shows in the CW's once-lucrative DC TV universe, and most recently appeared as Barry and Iris' daughter from the future last season.

"The Flash has always been a show about the importance of family. So having the incredible Jessica Parker Kennedy back as fan-favorite speedster XS was always in the cards," said Wallace.

Nora - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18

"As the daughter of Barry and Iris, Jessica's already made an unforgettable mark on our show's history."

"And with her latest Season Nine adventure, Jessica's taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before."

The CW announced last year that the Grant Gustin-led series would wrap up with its ninth season.

The series returns after a lengthy hiatus on Wednesday, February 8.

Nora and Iris - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

