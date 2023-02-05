The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Please Hold My Hand

When you have a show that kills the supporting characters off so quickly, it isn't easy to form an attachment to the people drafted to replace them.

On The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4, Joel and Ellie's search for Tommy finds them on the road again, and while I could watch their dynamic for days, the rest of the TV universe around them is beginning to fall a bit flat.

Maybe we've been spoiled by the impressive runtimes of the first three episodes, but "Please Hold My Hand" clocking in at 45 minutes and ending on a cliffhanger felt more like a tactic to keep the latest crop of supporting players around for another episode.

Joel and Ellie's bond continues to strengthen by the episode, and the trauma they endure on the road is bonding them together.

After what happened to Tess, Joel told himself there was a reason for Ellie's existence, but in the car, he made it clear he was more concerned about handing her over to his brother because he'll be better at finding the Fireflies.

We've heard a lot about Tommy, and I hope Joel reunites with his brother at some point.

When you live in this kind of universe, hope is the only thing that keeps people going.

Despite having a long and storied past with Tommy, Joel wants to find him again.

However, based on his conversations with Ellie alone, it's evident that their relationship is fraught.

We know from The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1 that Tommy doesn't make the best decisions and has his brother help him out of the stickiest of situations.

Did Joel get to a point with his brother in which he couldn't help him anymore?

I have to imagine Joel's personality changed after Sarah's death, so maybe his not helping his brother any longer drove that wedge between them.

It's also clear the siblings have different ideals. In this universe, Tommy worked with the Fireflies.

We know that group is adamant about restoring order to the world, but after spending two decades in the virus-ravaged world, Joel doesn't believe reversing the effects of Cordyceps is possible.

Truthfully, Joel lost all hope, and it's not much of a surprise. I'd love some flashbacks or an episode focused on the immediate aftermath of Sarah's death because all we know is that Joel and Tess did some bad things during the 20-year time jump.

Beyond that, it's hard to get much of a read on their relationship.

The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3 was a masterclass in telling a story that spans years, so it would be nice to get an information dump like that.

Then again, the arc of the games is being told over a more extended period here, and there must be some changes from the source material in the adaptation process.

Joel and Ellie's crash was ripped straight out of the source material, and it was handled beautifully.

The series does an excellent job of showing two very different viewpoints on a subject, and what we saw here is that Ellie is more trusting than Joel.

That's to be expected when you have someone like Joel, who has become hardened due to the new world order, as opposed to Ellie, who has spent most of her life in places safe from the perils of the outside world.

Ellie hiding Bill's gun was a move that would either help or hinder her friendship with Joel.

Joel had set rules about what was acceptable on the road, and a part of him struggled with the notion of a kid with a gun.

After what happened to Sarah, it makes sense that he would want to keep Ellie away from any firearms or weapons that could harm her if not handled correctly.

He was proven wrong when Ellie used the gun to save his life, but that scenario was a shot in the dark.

It helped Joel realize that Ellie is more maturer than he gives her credit for, and we got some great scenes of him showing Ellie how to use the gun for safety.

Ellie started to realize that Joel's hearing isn't as good as it was in 2023, and while Joel doesn't want to admit anything's wrong, the final scene with him sleeping through Henry and Sam's arrival reiterated as much.

We heard much about Henry throughout the episode, thanks to Kathleen speaking about him.

Melanie Lynskey was chilling as the leader of a group of hunters. Kathleen's motivations are simple: She's been losing people left, right, and center and is ready to fight back.

The broader issue with a character like Kathleen is that no redeeming qualities exist. Her group has a stoic look on their faces as they push on with their mission, which is a surefire hint they won't be sticking around for any length of time.

Kathleen is an original character crafted for the show, so maybe I'll be surprised, but for now, she's too cold to get a read on.

"Please Hold My Hand" was a much slower-paced episode of the series, which is unfortunate after the intensity of the first three episodes.

What are your thoughts on the addition of Kathleen?

Do you think the episode ended way too soon?

Hit the comments below.

The Last of Us continues Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

The Last of Us: HBO Drops Character Posters Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.