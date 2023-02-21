The Walking Dead: AMC Unveils First Photos for Rick & Michonne Spinoff

The Walking Dead may be over, but the franchise is thriving.

AMC announced Tuesday, February 21, that the Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-led spinoff had entered production.

To celebrate, the cabler shared two photos from behind the scenes.

The six-episode series is currently shooting in New Jersey.

The series presents "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to AMC.

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," the logline teases.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?"

"Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

Fans will be excited by the prospect of Rick and Michonne reuniting on-screen, more so after the events of the series finale.

In a post-credit scene, we learned that the pair were still searching for one another.

With just six episodes ordered for the spinoff, there's a good chance they will reunite.

Heck, it would ruin the show if they did not, right?

The new series joins The Walking Dead Dead City (Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's series) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Paris-set spinoff with Norman Reedus).

Fellow spinoff Fear the Walking Dead returns in May for its eighth and final season.

Dead City follows in June, and Daryl Dixon is on track for later in the year.

Rick & Michonne was initially set for the fall, but AMC recently postponed it to 2024.

