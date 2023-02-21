The Walking Dead: AMC Unveils First Photos for Rick & Michonne Spinoff

at .

The Walking Dead may be over, but the franchise is thriving.

AMC announced Tuesday, February 21, that the Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-led spinoff had entered production.

To celebrate, the cabler shared two photos from behind the scenes.

Rick and Michonne Return for a Spinoff - The Walking Dead

The six-episode series is currently shooting in New Jersey.

The series presents "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to AMC.

Rick and Michonne Reunite - The Walking Dead

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," the logline teases.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?"

"Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Danai and Andrew Reunite - The Walking Dead

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

Fans will be excited by the prospect of Rick and Michonne reuniting on-screen, more so after the events of the series finale.

In a post-credit scene, we learned that the pair were still searching for one another.

With just six episodes ordered for the spinoff, there's a good chance they will reunite.

Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln Prepare for the Spinoff

Heck, it would ruin the show if they did not, right?

The new series joins The Walking Dead Dead City (Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's series) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Paris-set spinoff with Norman Reedus).

Fellow spinoff Fear the Walking Dead returns in May for its eighth and final season.

Dead City follows in June, and Daryl Dixon is on track for later in the year.

Rick and Michonne Key Art

Rick & Michonne was initially set for the fall, but AMC recently postponed it to 2024.

What are your thoughts on the first photos?

Hit the comments below.

17 Times Labor Went Above and Beyond the Pain
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Walking Dead Quotes

You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, they're all gonna be doing that.

Negan

I hope you got your shittin' pants on. Cause you, are about to shit your pants.

Negan

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Photos

Danai and Andrew Reunite - The Walking Dead
Rick and Michonne Reunite - The Walking Dead
New Location - The Walking Dead
Daryl in France - The Walking Dead
That's a Wrap on The Walking Dead
Danai Gurira on the Series Finale - The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Videos

The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
  1. The Walking Dead
  2. The Walking Dead: AMC Unveils First Photos for Rick & Michonne Spinoff