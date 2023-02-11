Uncoupled: Showtime Picks Up Canceled Netflix Comedy for Season 2

Uncoupled has found a new home following its cancellation on Netflix.

Deadline reported Friday that the Neil Patrick Harris comedy had scored a surprise pickup at Showtime.

The news comes amid a strategic shift at the premium cabler, which recently announced plans to become Paramount+ with Showtime.

As a result, much of the network's content is set to change.

Showtime canceled American Gigolo, Let the Right One In, and the new drama Three Women (despite never airing a single episode).

Several ended shows were also purged in the process, with shows like Kidding removed entirely.

It's unclear whether the purged shows will return somewhere else down the line.

Showtime also recently announced plans to expand the Dexter and Billions franchises.

As many as four spinoffs of the latter are in the works -- including Millions and Trillions.

For Dexter, we're getting a prequel called Dexter: Origin, a second chapter of Dexter: New Blood, and possibly a Trinity Killer prequel.

As for Uncoupled, the series is expected to be racier than it was on Netflix as it embraces its new home on Showtime.

"Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out," reads the official synopsis for the comedy from Darren Star.

"He's a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins)."

"But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided," Netflix said of the show ahead of launch.

"Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

The cast also includes Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

It's unclear whether all of the supporting cast will return, but Marcia Gay Harden is attached to the recently renewed So Help Me Todd.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.