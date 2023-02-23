Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 14

at .

Did Hannah get her wish?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14, the doctor struggled to keep a mother and her newborn baby together.

Archer and Asher Disagree - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14

Meanwhile. Crockett relied on O.R. 2.0 to save a construction worker's severed hand.

Elsewhere, Charles and Goodwin clashed as negotiations dragged dragged on between the administration and the custodial workers' union.

Watch Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14 Quotes

You know me, Hannah. You know my history. Please. I can't do this without you.

Liza

2.0 is to surgery what GPS is to travel.

Marcel

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14 Photos

Jessy Schram Interview Lead Photo - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14
Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers - Chicago Med
Archer and Asher Disagree - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14
Marcel Demonstrates 2.0 - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14
A Drug-Addicted Mother - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14
Will Considers A Case - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 8
  3. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 14
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 14