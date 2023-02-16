Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 13

How did the team celebrate Olinsky's life?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13, everyone was reminded of his death on the anniversary.

Comforting Chapman - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Voight and the team helped Assistant State's Attorney Nina Chapman pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago.

Elsewhere, Burgess and Ruzek got trapped while searching for a suspect.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13 Quotes

Voight: Any sign of anything?
Kevin: Just some big ass rats.

Find a good secret or something they're going to need and hold onto it.

Lonzo

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13

