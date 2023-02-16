Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 13

How did the team celebrate Olinsky's life?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13, everyone was reminded of his death on the anniversary.

Meanwhile, Voight and the team helped Assistant State's Attorney Nina Chapman pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago.

Elsewhere, Burgess and Ruzek got trapped while searching for a suspect.

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.