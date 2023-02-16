Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13 Review: The Ghost in You

Chicago P.D. had an underwhelming return with an often confusing and dull case linked to ASA Chapman.

Some of the most interesting parts of Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13 were Voight's seemingly unprompted visit to Olinksy's grave and Torres' undercover work that ranged from incredibly good to bafflingly questionable within moments.

However, it was a case-heavy hour that utilized all of the team, so that was a major plus.

We haven't known much about Chapman, and she's one of those characters you tend to forget until they show her again.

But she's an ambitious woman who Voight has all the faith in the world, so when she sought him out for help, there was no questioning if he'd oblige.

Her close connection to the case went about as well and as predictably as imaginable. The nature of why and what prompted Chapman to reach out to Voight got a bit murky, but we got swept away in the case even though it was sometimes difficult to follow along.

There were a series of unfortunate events throughout the hour. The first instance of that was the high-speed chase of a subject.

The crash into a civilian's car was literally explosive, and the unit's inability to save the innocent woman who died on impact from the vehicle and the driver connected to Morales set the tone for everything.

Somehow that incident prompted them to do undercover work at a bar because they suspected Lonzo was their way to Morales.

As per usual, Torres was the perfect person to go undercover. The guy is so good at it that it's no wonder they've spent most of his screen time this season giving him these assignments.

Torres understands people and how to adapt and mold himself around them. They continually showcase how the different edge he brings as someone with some familiarity with the streets is a massive asset for them these days.

I also love how much they casually use Spanish in the series now, and without the subtitles, bringing a fresh authenticity.

One can only imagine how much fun it was for Torres to punch Ruzek a few good times during their fake bar brawl. You could already see how much fun Ruzek had with the whole thing.

Even with Torres' extensive knowledge of prison life, there's no way Lonzo should've trusted him so easily. Torres didn't do enough to prove himself or earn their trust, but somehow he got it with relative ease.

But while the first portion of Torres' undercover work was flawless, by the second quarter, he was asking too many questions at the worst times and more.

Every second, it felt as if he was on the cusp of someone seeing right threw him. The other cop on the scene during the drop was a big example.

Champman had double the efforts with Cortez looking into things off book.

The entire situation brought Chapman and Voight closer together as allies. We got to see how Voight curries favor, and he did all this for Chapman without a second thought.

Sadly, there was little imagination with Chapman's relationship with Tim, her informant. It's disappointing that the secret in Champman's life is she had a sexual relationship she shouldn't have with her informant.

And if the word got out about the true nature of her connection to him, it could cost her the job and more. She's on quite the trajectory career-wise.

It's one of those things where you know sexism and the effects of it would cost Chapman in a way that never seems to apply to men.

She was shocked by Voight's willingness to protect and look after her. She hasn't understood why Voight feels as he does about her. The audience has yet to get to the bottom of that mystery, either.

Voight sees something in Chapman which makes him consider her one of his people, and he's determined for her gain real political power in the future.

All throughout the investigation, Voight was doing what he could to protect Chapman's image and keep her secret from getting out. He even resorted to throwing Lonzo in the cage, which he hasn't used in ages.

Was anyone else waiting with a held breath to see if Voight would resort to his old ways of getting physical during those cage scenes?

The cage brought nostalgia to the hour, along with the mention and image of Voight visiting Al's grave. It's hard to say what prompted that visit, but any reminder of Al's memory is a treasured one.

It felt like they intended to do so much more with that gravesite scene, but things got cut for time or something else. Yet nothing they showcased felt so important that those scenes got cut.

Chapman got the closure she needed when they wrapped things up, and Voight ensured that Lonzo wouldn't spill the beans about her, which spared her exposure.

The final scene between Voight and Chapman, Voight comforting her, was a solid moment; there's no doubt Voight won't get to ask her for a favor after all of this.

Lonzo told Torres how important it was to find and hold secrets until one could benefit from them, but Voight is proof of that in action and has executed the entire series well.

The hour had some amusing moments. Atwater's line about the rats during the stakeout was funny.

Chapman: Before we met, I heard all these stories about you. He's dirty. He's cruel. But you're decent.

Voight: Some of those stories are true.

Chapman: Are you still that man?

But overall, it was a very dry and boring case. Champman isn't a compelling character, so spending so much time with something connected to her didn't exactly have one on the edge of their seats.

For the first installment back after a hiatus, it wasn't a gripping hour and didn't match any expectations.

Hopefully, things will be far more engaging when the series celebrates its milestone 200 episodes next.

