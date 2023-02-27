Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 13

How did Kilbride feel about his past?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13, Elizabeth returned and questioned whether her ex-husband could fix his relationship with his son.

AI Mystery - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13

Meanwhile, a mystery woman attacked the founder of an AI company.

As the NCIS team investigated, they realized the culprit could be close to one of the team members.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13 Quotes

I'm starting to think that an ark storm doesn't sound so bad.

Rountree

Sam: I've got a guy.
Callen: Of course, you've got a guy.
Sam: He's an estate lawyer, the best in the city.
Callen: I don't have an estate. I barely have a couch.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13

