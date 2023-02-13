Yellowjackets: Christina Ricci Reveals Production on Season 2 Has Wrapped

As Yellowjackets Season 2 inches closer to its premiere on Showtime, one of its stars dropped some good news over the weekend.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Christina Ricci revealed that Yellowjackets Season 2 production wrapped that morning.

The star shared a photo of herself and costars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Simone Kessell, and Lauren Ambrose.

"I loved every minute with these amazing women," reads the caption.

Ricci also commented on the purple, plaid trench coat she wore in the wrap photo.

"My only regret is this coat," Ricci wrote.

The second season will premiere starting Friday, March 24, on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Showtime dropped a teaser trailer last month that introduced Elijah Wood as Walter.

"Kidnapping, cults, death … your friendships are a little more complicated than most," says Walter in the clip.

"Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness," the logline reads.

"The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."

The cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 also includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), and Samantha Hanratty (Shameless).

Rounding out the cast is Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

Other details about Yellowjackets Season 2 are being kept under wraps.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed on more details as they become available.

What are you most excited about in Season 2?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.