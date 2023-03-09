9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: When Lightning Meets Sand

Welcome back, 9-1-1. We've missed you dearly.

The veteran FOX drama returns with a gripping emergency that will see the 118 headed to the beach, where a father finds himself in a big pickle thanks to an ill-placed lightning strike.

TV Fanatic was delighted to receive this sneak peek ahead of 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10, and we're sharing it with you right now!

Dry lightning storms crashing down all over Los Angeles are bound to cause trouble, and it will surely be a busy hour for the 118.

Did you know that sand can turn to glass when struck by lightning? Yes, if you've seen Sweet Home Alabama, but if not, now you do. As you see in the clip below, glass becomes embedded in Ibrahim's neck, and time is of the essence to get him stabilized.

It's a very unfortunate accident, as his children were having fun with their dad before things took a deadly turn. Who doesn't like to get buried in the sand every once in a while?

Lucky for this family, the 118 is not only there but efficient as ever. Ibrahim is in the best of hands.

And while there may be more emergencies throughout the hour that will bring the drama, plenty will be happening at home as well.

With the Buckley's set to arrive in town, Maddie will have conflicting feelings about their visit, while Albert will return with a surprise for Chimney.

But will it be a good surprise or a bad surprise?

Elsewhere, Bobby will enlist Athena and May's help as he continues to look into Wendall's death. Believing the drug rehabilitation center near where Wendall's body was found has some explaining to do, Bobby will send the ladies in undercover.

We've also got the looming heartbreak of a first responder getting injured.

We've all seen the promo by now, and it will undoubtedly be an emotional hour as we see how everything plays out. Lightning is about to strike, and with it, our hearts may be about to break.

Are you ready for this hour? It's going to be a doozy.

Check out the exclusive clip above and then slide into the comment section with your feelings about the emergency and what you hope to see during the episode.

And make sure you come back here after the installment is over to hear all our thoughts and share yours there, too.

You can watch 9-1-1 Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

And you can follow our weekly reviews and watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

