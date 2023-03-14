A League of Their Own Returning for Truncated Final Season at Amazon

The Rockford Peaches are set to return to Amazon Prime Video one last time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A League of Their Own is returning to the streaming service for a second and final season.

And it will be short.

The outlet alleges that A League of Their Own Season 2 will comprise just four episodes.

Amazon has not confirmed the renewal, but THR notes that deals are still being worked out.

As a result, we should expect a formal pickup when the deals are completed.

The road to renewal was reportedly complicated by renegotiations with Sony to lower the drama's licensing fee.

The cast also had to sign new deals because the season will be comprised of half the episodes of A League of Their Own Season 1.

While Amazon has not announced the pickup, it is set to be billed as a "limited series."

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," reads the official logline.

"The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

The series stars Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, and Roberta Colindrez as Lupe.

Also starring is Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, and Aaron Jennings as Guy.

Rounding out the cast is Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson.

Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.