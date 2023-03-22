Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules Star at the Center of "Scandoval," Joins Lifetime Movie

As the drama surrounding the cheating bombshell on Vanderpump Rules continues to intensify, one of its stars has landed her next project.

Ariana Madix has joined the cast of Buying Back My Daughter, a new Lifetime original movie.

Madix will star opposite Meagan Good in the movie, which is currently in production.

Deadline first reported the news.

The movie is inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online.

Good returns to Lifetime after having starred in and produced the films Death Saved My Life and Love By the 10th Date.

Buying Back My Daughter will continue to bring to light important issues and continue to drive messaging for network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign.

"When Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis' (Roger Cross) 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police," the logline for the movie reads.

"After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother's intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale."

"Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to "buy their daughter back" in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm."

Madix stars as Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

Buying Back My Daughter is produced by Front Street Pictures for distribution by Lifetime. Produced by Charles Cooper.

Executive producers are Orly Adelson, Allen Lewis, and Meagan Good, with James Jope as co-executive producer. Troy Scott directs from a script written by Barbara Marshall.

Madix's casting comes just weeks after news broke that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The shocking events led to a renaissance for the Bravo reality series, which many believed was limping toward the finish line.

However, the increased media attention got the cameras rolling on additional episodes for Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

A bombshell reunion episode is set to be filmed this week, featuring Madix face-to-face with Leviss for the first time since the scandal broke.

Ratings for Vanderpump Rules have reached multi-year highs in the aftermath.

