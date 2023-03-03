Fire Country Season 1 Episode 15 Review: False Promises

Okay, now this is getting concerning.

Sharon was set for a kidney transplant, Eve's life was in danger, and Rebecca died on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 15.

It was packed with some hard-hitting storylines making for an emotional hour.

After making a step forward, Manny and Gabriella took two steps backward when Gabriella made a wrong assumption about her father, leaving a nasty voice message.

We expected the hour to be dominated by Sharon's kidney transplant, and there was an outcome we could not have foreseen.

Jake's mom was in town to support her son and her best friend, and you know what? Her position wasn't to be envied.

People have been known to die while in surgery despite being healthy. While most people, such as Vince and Bode, were anxious about Sharon getting a kidney transplant, Lilly's anxiety was two times over and some.

Things had to align perfectly to get the best outcome because she would have to contend with a loss if they didn't. I'm sure it would have been hard to lose her best friend but losing her son would have been worse.

She went full-on mom mode and informed Jake that he had options.

The outcome of the surgery was something I didn't anticipate. It felt like we were back to the early episodes of the season when we first learned that she had a problem.

Vince: Jake had a severe reaction to the anesthesia.

And look, she has done her best to face this problem head-on.

This must have been emotionally draining for her, from considering trial treatments to a transplant. Learning that the transplant didn't happen was like a punch in the gut that knocked the wind out of her.

Sometimes after fighting for so long, it drains the energy out of you, and it was understandable when she was closed off on the idea of trying another surgery.

Her family needs her, her friends need her, and the community needs her.

She is a selfless person who, even when minutes away from having a major surgery, was willing to spend those minutes saving those in trouble.

It was badass how she jumped into it like she had been preparing for it for a while.

Things had started to get better among the remaining Leone family members, which is thanks not in a small part to her.

I'm unsure how I feel about the writers deciding to prolong this ordeal, but we will have to wait and see how it all plays out before making a stand.

Whether Sharon ends up agreeing to another surgery on spending the remainder of her time with her family will be the best decision for her. There are no wrong choices in deciding about something this personal because it comes from an honest place.

The hour was packed with more surprises than anticipated, and another was about Eve.

I am beginning to think that Eve is very unlucky. She has been in more life-threatening emergencies in a short time than any other character.

What made that even much harder to watch was remembering that this was the first day of the rest of her life.

It cannot be overstated how important this was to her. It was her chance to show her capability as a leader and maybe impress a superior or two with her prowess as a fire captain.

As luck, whether good or bad, would have it, Manny was absent that day, and I'm sure Eve wanted to show how capable she was.

Two tragedies in one day will mark the rest of her career, at least in her memories. Losing someone is not that easily forgettable.

Rebecca's death was another surprise.

Rebecca has been an acquired taste for me. But one cannot deny that she was a good person. Why she got incarcerated, or whether she was annoying, notwithstanding, one could see she was a good person.

While talking to Bode about her plans after release, one could hear the optimism in her voice. She had taken this as a learning experience and decided to take her talents in a new direction. She had seen the injustice in the halls of justice and had decided to help people wrongfully convicted.

It was this lost potential that made the death even more tragic.

She was self-aware and willing to admit her shortcomings. She devoted her time to getting Freddy a release hearing and Bode furlough.

No wonder Bode was so shaken.

We were under the impression that things had gotten better between Manny and Gabriela, but it was revealed that Gabriela was still feeling a certain way about her father.

Addiction to anything is complex, and addicts have never had the best track record of being trustworthy. While it was understandable where Gabriela was coming from, she should have also given her dad more credit and trusted him.

How her mistrust of him will affect their relationship in the future cannot be guessed, but it will be interesting to see how all of it plays out.

One has to give props to Manny for trying to make amends by taking up another job to attempt to clear the debt he had accumulated.

We revisited the arson storyline and learned that Manny is a suspect in the investigation, and I'll say it right now, Manny cannot be the arsonist. Between his multiple jobs, How and when does he have the time to set fires?

Caller: Assistant Chief has requested a meeting with you tomorrow at 7:00 AM. Can you be here?

Manny. Since when does he have jurisdiction over inmates?

He has dedicated his life to putting them out. Isn't that contradictory?

What do you think? Is there any validity to the accusation, or is it just the nature of the story?

"False Promises" was another great Fire Country episode that was entertaining despite feeling a little regressive.

