Fire Country Season 1 Episode 16 Spoilers: Is Sharon Going to Die?

Even after waiting a long time, Sharon didn't get the kidney transplant on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 15.

That decision and a couple of others made the show feel regressive.

It hurt our feelings to think that Sharon would have to endure more pain, and it was disappointing, in all honesty.

The inmate firefighter crew lost someone when an accident claimed Rebecca's life.

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 1 Episode 16 tease a return to normalcy as the crew travels out of their county to help.

It will be interesting to see how they handle having everyone back to work after they put them through so many traumatic events in the previous episode.

Foremost is Sharon. It feels like the show isn't treating her illness with the weight it deserves. Part of that can be blamed on the character being strong and hardworking, but if we are being real, cancer never cares about how strong someone is.

Sharon returns to work, but she is not seen in the field. One can assume that she will agree to desk duty because no one around her would be willing to let her exert herself in her condition.

In the promo images, she is seen in a room with many monitors, which might be a control center for the emergency the crew responds to in another area.

"My Kinda Leader" sees the inmate firefighter and station 42 crews band together and travel to the nearing Drake Country.

Massive and unpredictable fire breaks out in the woods, risking lives.

Both crews are called to aid in the rescue efforts. The fire is expansive and dangerous.

If you watch Fire Country online, you are used to Bode pulling something extraordinary to get the job done.

The behavior has been a cause of friction between him and the fire captains, but one can't deny he has helped saved lives.

Sometimes it is a small pep talk he gives that motivates someone who had otherwise given up.

Other times it is ignoring the fire captain when he warns that a vehicle is barely hanging on, but Bode remains adamant and finds himself almost dying from drowning.

Manny expects total obedience from the people under him if he is to maintain control.

Being disobeyed constantly makes him seem incompetent and, more importantly, might put lives at risk.

In this emergency, the fire gets too big for them, and like any rational captain, he orders the crew to evacuate.

Most of them do, except Bode.

Manny tries to impart wisdom to him, warning that there is a thin line between stupidity and heroism, but Bode never listens.

He says he would do anything to save lives, which is a noble and admirable sentiment, but what if the cost is his own life and others?

Bode is regarded as a leader by his fellow inmates because of his natural ability to command respect, obedience, and admirability.

You can bet that someone like Freddy will stick by his side even when he is doing something wrong.

One can argue that this particular instance will be his reaction to Rebecca's passing because he feels like he could have done just a little bit more to save her.

This behavior doesn't sit right with Manny, and voices are raised.

In the meantime, Jake and Eve return to work.

Apart from being hurt emotionally, Jake is safe to return because the kidney extraction surgery didn't go far after his body had an allergic reaction to anesthesia.

Eve, on the other hand, is a different story.

She had been trapped under a massive tree, and now she's back?

The episode must have a time jump of at least a week; otherwise, this is irresponsible and a recipe for disaster.

Gabriella has a weapon drawn on her when she, Jake, and Colin attempt to rescue someone.

In the promo images, one can see a man with some blunt item aimed at her neck. It is unclear where that originates from, so seeing how it plays out will be interesting.

With Sharon still in need of a kidney, it is back to square one to try and get her a kidney before time runs out.

She said she would not put herself through the process again, which could go both ways.

Her only option is to continue participating in trials or accept Bode's kidney.

Either way, we can be assured of tears.

We also revisited the arsonist storyline briefly, and Manny learned that he was a suspect in the case.

We all know that Manny can never do something like this because between his multiple jobs, gambling addiction, and raising a daughter, does he have the time to go around setting fires?

The prevailing theory is that Colin might be the arsonist, so it will be interesting to see how everything develops.

What are you most excited about in the episode?

Do you think someone will talk Sharon into having a transplant? Should they talk her into it?

We would love to hear from you, so don't hesitate to leave a comment.

Check out the promo above.

Catch the episode on Friday, March 10 at 9 p.m. on CBS and a review right after right here.

