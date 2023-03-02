FOX Renews Krapopolis for Season 3, Months Before Series Debuts

FOX is betting big on its upcoming animated series Krapopolis.

The network and its Emmy-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment triple-down on the upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis with a third season renewal, well ahead of the show's planned series premiere.

The news broke this week at London Screenings by Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment.

From Emmy Award winner, creator, and executive producer Dan Harmon (co-creator of Rick and Morty, creator of Community) and produced by FOX's Bento Box Entertainment, Krapopolis will make its series premiere during the 2023-24 Season.

The series has been delayed in the past, but it sounds like the network wants to give it the best launch pad.

Thanks to early response, the series earned a season two renewal last October.

"The 2023-24 Season is the perfect launching pad for this highly-anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans," said Thorn.

"The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast, and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity."

Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world's first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is.

The series features the voices of Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

FOX is home to established animated series Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons, so Krapopolis appears to be another series with staying power.

What are your thoughts on the very early renewal for Season 3?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.