Good Burger 2: Coming to Paramount+

Are you ready for another serving of Good Burger?

Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ announced over the weekend that an all-new original movie sequel to the iconic '90s feature film based on the sketch from the comedy series All That has landed a formal pickup.

The movie will follow Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Production is slated to begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

The news was first revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails," according to the logline.

"Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back."

"With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

The original '90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant, Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1-5.

The original movie was released worldwide on July 25, 1997, by Paramount Pictures.

Later in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

Good Burger 2 is written by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger) who will also serve as executive producers.

Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Single Drunk Female) will direct.

James III (Tyler Perry's Young Dylan, All That) has also been engaged as a writer.

Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action.

Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production.

"I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal," Thompson said.

"Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

Added Mitchell, "Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it's such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years."

"It's super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids."

"Good Burger is such a beloved movie that fans have cherished for years. Packed with comedy, cameos and plenty of Easter eggs from the original, Good Burger 2 will bring the nostalgia fans and a new generation of viewers together for another wild, hilarious Good Burger adventure," Said Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action.

Added Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of Paramount Streaming, "We're thrilled to take audiences' orders for more laughter and adventures with the 'Good Burger' crew."

"GOOD BURGER 2 will be a great addition to our 2023 programming slate and is sure to serve up everything 'All That' fans and new viewers alike will enjoy."

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Are you excited about more Good Burger?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.