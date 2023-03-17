Lance Reddick Dies; The Wire and John Wick Star Was 60

Veteran TV and movie actor Lance Reddick has died.

The body of the star, best known for his work on The Wire and John Wick, was reportedly discovered at his Studio City home on Friday morning.

He was 60 years old.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the cause of death is currently unclear, but sources say it appears to be natural.

Lance had been on the promotional tour for John Wick 4, which is set to open in theaters on March 24, 2023.

Reddick plays Charon in the franchise.

The premiere for John Wick 4 was held Wednesday, but Reddick had posted on social media a video of himself and his dogs.

No reason has been revealed why the actor did not attend the flick's premiere.

Reddick had an impressive career and played some of the most memorable characters on the small screen.

He was perhaps best known for playing police officer Cedrick Daniels on HBO's hit drama series The Wire.

The actor appeared in all five seasons.

Other TV credits include Fringe, Bosch, Oz, Lost, and more recently, Netflix's one-and-done live-action Resident Evil series.

The star will also play the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

It's unclear at this stage whether he completed his work on the show.

He also appeared on the big screen in Angel Has Fallen, Godzilla vs. Kong, and many more movies.

He also appeared and provided the voice and likeness for video game characters martin Hatch in Quantum Break, Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, and Commander Zavala in the Destiny franchise.

Reddick was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland.

He earned a music degree from the University of Rochester and got his MFA from Yale.

May Lance Reddick rest in peace.

