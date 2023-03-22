Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Filming Photos Tease Father of the Bride Homage

Can Hulu please give us a premiere date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

We have to imagine it will be back sooner rather than later, but the latest wave of filming photos makes us want to watch all of next season's episodes right about now.

Steve Martin shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday, and if he planned to get the internet talking, it was a resounding success.

Is Mabel Getting Married?

The 77-year-old actor shared a photo from behind the scenes of the Hulu juggernaut.

In the photo, Martin wears a tuxedo as he stands alongside his costar, Selena Gomez, who was dressed as a bride.

Mabel and Olivver on a Wedding Day?

"Guess what just happened!" Martin captioned the snap.

Understandably, the photo drew comparisons to Martin's hit 1991 movie, Father of the Bride.

"The neighbor of the bride," a fan joked.

Martin also shared a photo of his costar, Martin Short, standing beside Selena.

"Turns out this happened, too," he captioned the photo.

Gomez took to Instagram with two photos from filming.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work," she said while tagging the show's official Instagram account.

Understandably, fans had plenty of questions, but the Hulu mystery comedy rarely reveals anything before the episodes air.

Oliver in the Darkness - Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 10

We're surprised the show even shed light on who Meryl Streep would be playing in advance, but the streaming service dropped a trailer earlier this month, and it looks like Streep is playing -- wait for it -- an actor.

In addition to Streep, Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) are also joining the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 ensemble.

As previously teased at the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Paul Rudd is also joining the cast.

That sophomore run wrapped with a flash-forward showing his character's death during Oliver's latest play.

Oliver & Mabel - Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 10

"Is this really happening again?" Oliver asks, leading to Mabel's perfectly timed quip:

"Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?"

What are your thoughts on the photos?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

