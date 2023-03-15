Sarah Shahi To Headline ABC Legal Drama: What Does It Mean for Sex/Life?

Sarah Shahi is returning to broadcast TV, and it could spell the end of Sex/Life.

According to Deadline, Shahi will headline the ABC drama pilot Judgement.

The potential series is described as a "high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing out over two timelines."

"Fifteen years from now, a woman (Shahi) being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers," Deadline notes of the series.

"Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation and her marriage."

Per the official character description, "We'll meet Mia Bahari in two distinct periods of her life. In one, she's a brilliant, successful Appeals Court judge being vetted for the U.S. Supreme Court…so long as her dark and painful secrets don't derail the nomination."

"In another, she's a young spitfire of an attorney, painfully awkward at times but ingenious when it comes to navigating the many nuances of the law."

"She's also caught romantically between two feuding brothers who are at the root of the very things she's trying to hide from her Supreme Court investigators."

The pilot sounds interesting, and naturally, there are questions about whether Shahi's casting means that Sex/Life is not returning for a third season on Netflix.

The outlet states that there had been chatter that Sex/Life would end with Season 2, but the showrunner was hoping for a renewal.

If the sudsy Netflix show lands a pickup, Shahi will be able to return, but it will all come down to her availability.

Judgement has Shahi in the first position.

Alas, Netflix has yet to announce a decision on Sex/Life, and with pilots, there's no guarantee they will even snag a series order.

What are your thoughts on the potential demise of Sex/Life?

What are your thoughts on Judgement?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.