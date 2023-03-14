Sweet Tooth Season 2 Premiere Set at Netflix

After a lengthy hiatus, Sweet Tooth Season 2 is almost here.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the series will return on Thursday, April 27, 22 months after the premiere of Sweet Tooth Season 1.

As for what's on tap? Netflix dropped some spoilers and photos.

Hooray, right?

"As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men," the official description reads

"Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani)."

"To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble," Netflix adds.

"Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light."

"As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all."

It has been a long wait, but the logline is very exciting because it hints at some big swings in the storytelling department.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 joins Netflix's packed April slate, which also includes Beef (April 6), Thicker Than Water (April 7), and Seven Kings Must Die (April 14).

We may be approaching the summer, but TV premieres are not slowing down.

What are your thoughts on the plot details for Season 2 of Sweet Tooth?

Hit the comments.

Catch up on Sweet Tooth Season 1 exclusively on Netflix now.

