The Bear Season 2 Teaser Reveals June Premiere

Well, that was a surprise.

If you tuned in for the 95th Academy Awards Sunday, you were probably shocked to see a teaser and premiere month for FX on Hulu's The Bear.

But here we are.

We'll start with the most exciting news: The Bear Season 2 will premiere sometime in June.

That means we don't have that long to wait for fresh episodes of the hit comedy series.

In today's TV climate, shows are sometimes off the air for two to three years, so it's nice to know The Bear is returning precisely a year after its series debut.

The Bear is a half-hour comedy about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant.

The series is executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven), and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), and Josh Senior.

In addition to Jeremy Allen White, The Bear stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.

While plot details for The Bear Season 2 remain under wraps for now, the caption on the tweet from FX on Hulu with the trailer says the following:

"It's not a reopening, it's a rebirth."

The Bear Season 2 was picked up in July, shortly after the series launched to acclaim.

"'The Bear' has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations," said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier in a statement revealing the pickup.

"We can't wait to get to work on Season 2."

The numbers were solid for Hulu, and the show has the added benefit of awards love, so it should be around for the years to come.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

