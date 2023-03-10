The Blacklist: James Spader Reveals Why the Series Is Ending

NBC recently confirmed the news fans had been expecting for a few years now...

The Blacklist is coming to an end.

The Blacklist Season 10 will bring the show to a close, and for series star James Spader, it's best to wrap things up before the show changes too much.

"I think if the show went beyond this year, it would turn into a very different show," Spader told NBC in a recent interview.

"The thing that has been nice about this show was that we've never really had a really clear paradigm for the show."

"Tonally, the show shifts a lot from episode to episode, and I think that even the show has taken strange turns," he added.

"I suspect that the show, if it went much further, would just become something that would be less recognizable to me."

The Blacklist was a heavy hitter in the ratings for NBC when it initially launched, but the show has moved to countless timeslots since and recently logged series lows.

Many shows are down, but The Blacklist made it to a tenth season and will get a closure-filled series finale.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and EP John Eisendrath last month.

"It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week."

"We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters."

"We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

Spader stars as Raymond "Red" Reddington on the series, alongside Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.