The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 19 Review: Burn Run

A break is necessary for every job or relationship.

Simone and Brendon were tasked with taking care of some light office duties they had forgotten they were supposed to do on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 19.

This was an opportunity for them to take a break from the chaotic schedules that had followed them since they joined the FBI.

It was also a welcome break for Carter to have an excursion without Simone pulling something wild on going completely off-tangent.

Both of those opportunities were squandered when everyone found themselves attempting to solve a crime.

Rarely do we see the team working on different cases. It is usually one case with each team chasing down different leads. At most, it is two cases that are related in some way.

This time we saw Simone stumble into a dangerous murder-for-hire plot; Brendon and Laura encountered an overzealous podcaster convinced there was a hidden fortune, and Carter tried to score points with Fortune by helping her save her reputation.

Simone found herself working the same job she was initially set for when she first joined the bureau but had found a way to wiggle out of.

It was not a secret that she felt like riding the desk was a terrible use of her time, and she would be much more helpful in the field.

Working in the office and the field cannot compare because each has advantages and disadvantages.

Simone had the preconceived notion that office workers were wasting their time, but after spending time with Oliver, she developed a newfound appreciation for what they do.

Oliver: Nice work.

Simone: Nice work to you too, sir. Permalink: Nice work to you too, sir.

Research is an important skill every agent should perfect, and since Simone and Brendon skipped that and went straight into field training, it was evident.

Lucky for Simone, she has a great eye for detail and an even stronger intuition which always comes in handy.

Her empathy made her take it upon herself to look into the caller's case. Many agents would have moved on with their day because no one is looking to rope themselves into a murder plot. Not when they can spend the day yelling at people to produce their work inventory.

Oliver saw what Garza sees in Simone and might have changed his opinions about her. By now, we have all gotten used to Simone's larger-than-life persona, but it can be intimidating to some people. Overwhelming even.

Oliver had chosen to work in the office after having a horrible experience in the field, but one day with Simone, he was chasing criminals around the city.

That was clearly out of his comfort zone and nearly overwhelmed him.

While seeing the office guys do their thing must have been a thrilling moment for Simone, Oliver also got a little kick in the field. He was not looking to experience it again any time soon, though.

Brendon and Laura were tasked with overseeing the destruction of old evidence. That was supposed to be the least demanding job ever because it was literally watching papers get incinerated.

Brendon: So we just sit there and watch it burn?

Laura: Well, the burn site is a commercial business, and the evidence is federal property. So we just, you know, babysit it until it transforms into ash. Permalink: Well, the burn site is a commercial business, and the evidence is federal property. So we...

It was surprising that Laura didn't dump Brendon and had the day to herself. It seemed like she didn't detest spending time with her "meat puppet." It was a bonus when the meat puppet was great at giving real estate advice.

Carter must have been elated to get a Simone-free day. I love Simone, but I can't imagine spending eight hours a day with her, sometime in the same car for a whole work week.

He welcomed the opportunity to spend time with Fortune, but the mood was less than celebratory.

He took the opportunity to try and score some points with her by helping her solve the case of missing drugs, which would stop her coworkers from suspecting her.

Ever heard of the phrase, " a leopard can never change its spots?" Well, apparently, so can't the mafia.

While we respect the hustle spirit, it reaches a point in life where you must accept reality. It is a great reality check when you can't run for a few yards without your knees giving in.

Carter: They called you Joey C. Didn't you get a life sentence?

Joey: They gave me a compassionate release because of my age. Suckers.

Carter: So you went back to criming?

Joey: There is no pension plan for mobsters. My idiot son squandered all my money. Permalink: There is no pension plan for mobsters. My idiot son squandered all my money.

Extra thoughts

Did we get a definitive verdict about method-acting? While it gave us great performances from early cinema, like with Marlon Brando, it can also be quite annoying. If that's how Jeremy Strong appeared to his costars on the set of Succession, no wonder Brain Cox couldn't wait to call him out on it. The accent made it worse.

Okay, I have had it with you, Daniel Dumb Lewis. There is a murderer on the loose, and you're wasting time. Stop all this stupid method acting and tell us what you heard. Boy, I'm not playing with you. Simone Permalink: Okay, I have had it with you, Daniel Dumb Lewis. There is a murderer on the loose, and you're...

Even being an office guy puts you at risk when working for the FBI. If the podcast host was a really bad person, Colin could never have lived to tell about his after-work exploits with such enthusiasm as he did.

Laura was buying a house. Is she finally looking to settle in Los Angeles, and if she does, what does that mean for her and Mark's relationship?

If you really hate your boss or job that much, the best course of action would be quitting. Do not steal evidence.

"Burn Run" was a lax episode without any action or significant character development, but that was understandable based on the storyline. It was a break for the characters. Are they setting up an epic season finale?

Do you believe in psychics and their abilities, or are they opportunists who are outstanding researchers?

