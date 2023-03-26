The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers: Chenford Approaches an Iceberg

Things are about to go from fun to depressingly sad.

Whatever your feelings are about the mockumentary style used on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18, you can admit that some of it was pretty fun.

The fun ends there because we are back to our regular storylines, and one of the major unresolved ones is that of Celina's sister's disappearance.

Spoilers for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19 tease a sad episode as Blanca's anniversary disappearance day approaches, but tragedy strikes again. Brace yourself for more disaster as Chenford hits their first major relationship obstacle.

Blanca's disappearance is one of the biggest defining moments in Celina's life. It is one of those events in life that separates someone's life into two. The before and after.

Celina is reminded of how impactful the disappearance was whenever she thinks of her mother. Her mother was never able to leave the house after that day.

It's understandable why Celina has kept her job a secret all these years because there is no need to cause the poor woman more distress. Recent developments, however, threaten to upset this fragile state of affairs.

Celina commemorates Blanca's disappearance every year by visiting her "grave." Even though Blanca was never declared dead, legally, she is treated as so because when someone goes missing without a trace, chances are they met their demise somewhere.

On this particular day, Celina delays coming to work to visit Blanca's grave, which gets Nolan and Lopez talking. Lopez reveals that she had been looking into the case and had found two more that fit the same style.

Further investigations reveal that the missing girls were found dead less than two months later, marking this a serial killer case.

All these disappearances were never solved because the perpetrator had gotten better at hiding his tracks.

Whether by good or bad luck, the itch burns him again; this time, he is in for a lifetime surprise.

Nolan and Celina are on patrol in their shop when they get communication that the kidnapper has struck again, this time taking another little girl right outside her home. Her mother is distraught when the police come to gather information about the kidnapping.

This is a triggering moment for Celina because she has been through this. She takes it as a second chance the universe offers to make sure that another family doesn't face the same fate she did.

Celina and the team work overtime to try and get the little girl back home to her mother safe and sound. Will they succeed?

This might be a turning point for Celina. She had joined the police to try and solve the mystery surrounding her sister's disappearance, but what if her calling was to help families find their missing children?

When it was introduced, Blanca and Celina's storyline didn't feel as big as expected from The Rookie, but they have found a way to make it bigger.

The conflict this storyline presents might resolve in this episode, significantly relieving Celina and her mom.

Not knowing is the worst part, and if they know what happened to Blanca, it will give them some closure and peace.

In the meantime, it seems as if Lucy and Tim might never find happiness.

Chenford are that couple who, despite wanting to be together with every fiber of their being, life seems to seek ways to keep them apart.

First, they couldn't be together because each was trying to be decent and give the relationships they were in a chance.

Then they avoided getting together because the power dynamic in their relationship could present problems in their careers and the department.

Now their careers are coming between them.

Towards the end of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18, they realized that they might have less time together than they would like, and spending as much time together as possible would be in their best interest.

It sounded like a great plan at the time until reality hits them.

Lucy has been looking to branch out into undercover work. She even went into undercover school, and one can say that she is ready for it.

Elsewhere, Tim is killing it as a Metro agent. Do you know two things far from each other apart from east and west? Undercover and Metro. Both jobs don't keep regular hours like patrol or detective work.

One is always working when undercover, and Metro keeps ungodly hours.

And even if these hurdles weren't present, Tim moving to Metro greatly reduced the face time he and Lucy got with each other. Not seeing each other puts a strain on relationships.

Different schedules, departments, and hours will not do this relationship favors.

And they start to feel it.

They seemed to be on the same page about almost everything, including children, so this will hit them hard.

The best thing about Lucy and Tim is how well they communicate with each other. But will communication be enough to save their relationship?

Will they wonder if they went too fast and need to step back a little, or will they find common ground?

Nolan and Bailey's wedding has not been teased for a few episodes now, and we expect an update on how things are faring on that front.

What are you looking forward to in the episode?

Do you think Tim and Lucy will be okay?

Let us know in the comments section.

You can watch The Rookie online right here on TV Fanatic.

Catch the episode on Tuesday March 28 on ABC at 8 p.m and review right after here on TV Fanatic.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.