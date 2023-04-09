9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: A Car Crashes A Funeral!

What is a living funeral, you ask?

Well, the 118 is about to find out when they’re called to one after a man crashes his car directly into one on 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 15. It leaves many people in distress, including a poor woman, whom the team has to work quickly to free from underneath the vehicle.

As you’ll see in this clip exclusive to TV Fanatic, there is a lot of chaos in the aftermath of the crash, and it’s all hands on deck to secure the scene.

Hen Assesses - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 15

In an episode entitled “Death and Taxes,” it’s unsurprising to see an emergency involving a funeral, but a literal car crashing into one wasn’t what we expected.

But as usual, the 118 works like a well-oiled machine to get things under control efficiently and quickly.

Considering Buck’s journey throughout the back half of 9-1-1 Season 6, a living funeral will surely mean something to him.

During this hour, he’ll meet a death doula, who will spark curiosity in him, but what kind of curiosity will that be?

As someone who has struggled a bit since his brush with death, his intrigue isn’t exactly a shock, but we’ll be interested to see what comes from it.

Buck Is Ready - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 15

We’ll also see a death rock Athena, as she’ll deal with the death of a suspect who dies shortly after she arrests him.

Deaths on the job are never easy, and one like this will surely leave Athena unsteady.

On the taxes front, Maddie and Chimney will find themselves audited by the IRS, which nobody ever wants to go through.

Working Quickly - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 15

It seems like Madney has just been hit with one thing after another lately, from surprise visits to creepy “neighbors.” But these two have hit their stride as a couple, and we have faith they will make it through this process come hell or high water.

This hour couldn’t come at a better time with tax season winding down, and we’re excited to see how all these various storylines play out throughout the hour.

With only a handful of episodes left, we are gearing up for the end of the season, which is always a production in the 9-1-1 universe, and this hour will get us on the road to the end!

Hen & Ravi Assist - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 15

Check out the clip before the new installment, and leave your thoughts about it in the comments!

You can catch 9-1-1 Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

And you can follow our weekly reviews and watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

