9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Familiar Suspects In Custody!

What’s that thing they say about a friend bailing you out of jail but your best friend being in the jail cell next to you?

Well, besties Hen and Chimney will find themselves in trouble during 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16, and they’re lucky Athena is the one called to the scene.

As you’ll see in this clip exclusive to TV Fanatic, Athena has two familiar suspects in the back of her patrol car when someone catches them trespassing after hours on government property.

Coming off 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 15, Chimney will be in proposal mode, as he’ll be seriously considering popping the question to the love of his life. And naturally, he’ll be looking to his best friend for help.

But what happens to these two that finds them scouring the landfill when they really shouldn’t be? And are they of the crazy variety? Or the criminal?

Hen and Chimney look rather sheepish in the back of the cruiser, and we can’t wait to find out how they’ll plead their case to Sgt. Grant.

There are no greater besties in the 911 universe than these two, and we’re hopeful they’ve got their stories down and can find a way out of this jam.

Elsewhere during this hour, the 118 will also find themselves at a landfill when a call comes in for a pair of roommates who need rescuing.

Landfills can be quite dangerous, from the fumes to the instability. If those two were poking around in the trash, there’s no telling what could have happened to them after one misplaced step.

There will also be an emergency involving a woman whose nightmare becomes a reality. And doesn’t that sound ominous

We’ll also see Maddie and Athena working together as they race to find a missing boy in a crowded mall. That’s a nightmare scenario, but this young man will have two wonderful people in his corner helping facilitate his rescue.

Somehow, someway, we’ve reached the end of 9-1-1 Season 6, with only three more episodes to go.

This hour will surely be another busy one, with Chimney’s proposal looming large. 9-1-1 Season 5 ended with the Henren vow renewal, and we have to wonder if wedding bells could be ringing once more for two of our favorites.

