Bella Ramsey and Jodie Whittaker to Play Inmates in BBC Drama Time on BritBox

Time Season 2 is moving forward at the BBC.

The broadcaster confirmed Tuesday that the second season will take viewers inside a women's prison to tell a different story than its predecessor.

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) will headline the three-part upcoming season, which will begin filming in Liverpool soon.

Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins) is also joining the cast, while Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) will return as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain.

Time comes from Jimmy McGovern and will feature Kelsey (Ramsey), who is thrown together with unfamiliar faces with Orla (Whittaker) and Abi (Lawrence).

"I'm very happy to be a part of this project, working with an incredible team and following on from a stellar first season," said Ramsey.

"And it's such an honour to be Kelsey, I'm really excited to experience the world through her for a few months."

"Time was such an incredible and powerful show created by an extraordinary team, and being a part of this project in its second iteration is an absolute dream," added Whittaker.

"Being a part of women-centred stories and productions is very important to me, as well as projects that challenge a prejudice," Lawrance added.

"Time series two humanises a sector of society that is too often and easily vilified by elucidating the layered reasons why people end up in the criminal (in)justice system. I'm excited for us to platform the complexity of these characters and their experiences."

"This is the best cast I have ever seen assembled for any drama of mine," said McGovern.

"The best crew too. I am so, so looking forward to it."

Time Season 2 is set to air on Britbox.

It's an excellent cast, and if the quality is anything like the first, then we're in for a treat.

