Big Mouth & Spinoff Human Resources Are Both Coming to an End at Netflix

Netflix's Big Mouth franchise is coming to an end.

Deadline revealed Monday that Big Mouth has been renewed for Season 8, well ahead of the premiere of Big Mouth Season 7.

The early renewal will give the creatives time to craft conclusions for the roster of characters at the center of the hit animated series.

Additionally, Human Resources will conclude with its upcoming second season.

The plan, according to Deadline, is for the two shows to become more unified on the final two seasons of Big Mouth, with characters and stories from the spinoff to migrate over to the parent series.

It's always difficult when beloved shows end, but Big Mouth has lasted longer than every other Netflix scripted series outside of Kids & Family Programming.

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like 'yeah, that sounds about right," said Nick Kroll, series star and executive producer.

"This seems like it will never end.'"

"Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity," said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation.

"We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion."

Big Mouth is the critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty.

Inspired by Kroll and Goldberg's childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age.

Netflix has confirmed Big Mouth Season 7 will premiere at some point in 2023, with the final season following in 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.