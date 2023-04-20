CBS Drops Season Finale Spoilers for NCIS, The Equalizer, & More

The 2023-24 season is winding down, meaning we'll be saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows.

CBS previously announced finale dates for its roster of shows, and now, we have some plot details to help us understand how these shows will end their seasons/series.

Check out the season finale schedule and spoilers below.

Thursday, May 11

Ghosts (8:31-9:01 PM)

"The Heir" – When a woman shows up claiming to be the rightful heir to Woodstone Mansion, Sam (Rose McGiver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) enlist the help of a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) tries to decide how to spend half of Sam's advance on his autobiography.

Also, a surprise event takes place that could dramatically change life at the manor. Second season finale.

Friday, May 12

S.W.A.T. (8:00-9:00 PM)

"Forget Shorty" – SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives.

Also, Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) marks an important anniversary. Part one of the sixth season finale.

Sunday, May 14

East New York (9:00-10:00 PM)

"Ruskin Roulette" – Haywood's (Amanda Warren) leadership is called into question after a tragic shooting close to home, and her relationship with Suarez (Jimmy Smits) is put to the test.

NCIS: Los Angeles (10:00-11:00 PM)

"New Beginnings" – When an ATF agent goes missing, the bureau seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent.

Also, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) continue to plan their wedding, Rountree's (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school and Sam (LL COOL J) encourages his father to take part in the drug trial.

Monday, May 15

NCIS: Hawai'i (10:00-11:00 PM)

"Past Due" – The discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the responsible party.

Part one of the second season finale.

Wednesday, May 17

True Lies (9:00-11:00 PM)

"Lying Truths" – After a van full of computer software containing confidential information about Omega Sector operatives gets hijacked, the team enlists the help of Max (Charlie Nix), a teen hacker, to learn who is going after the agency.

When Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) discover that Max is dating their daughter, Dana (Annabella Didion), their actions put the mission in jeopardy.

"Waking Dreams" – With an Omega Sector spy missing, the entire agency searches for clues.

Harry and Helen's relationship with each other, their team and reality itself, is tested in unimaginable ways, even for the best of spies and spouses. Part two of the first season finale.

Thursday, May 18

Young Sheldon (8:00-8:30 PM)

"A Romantic Getaway and a Germanic Meat-Based Diet" – Mandy (Emily Osment) surprises Georgie (Montana Jordan) with a spa weekend and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) prepares for his summer in Germany.

(8:30-9:00 PM)

"A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring" – Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Mary (Zoe Perry) head to Germany while the rest of the Cooper family braves a tornado that is heading straight for Medford.

So Help Me Todd (9:00-10:00 PM)

"Are You There Todd? It's Me, Margaret" – When Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) is too sick to work on the final day of an important negotiation, Todd (Skylar Astin) must step in and act as a proxy while Margaret uses her investigative skills.

Also, Margaret and Gus (Jeffrey Nordling) finally share their first kiss. First season finale.

CSI: Vegas (10:00-11:00 PM)

"Dying Words" – The CSI team investigates a murder case that hits close to home for Folsom.

When he is forced to sit this investigation out, he does his own digging with help from Trey.

Worried Folsom will do something he regrets if he gets his hands on the killer, the team find themselves racing to arrest the suspect first. Second season finale.

Friday, May 19

S.W.A.T. (8:00-9:00 PM)

"Legacy" – The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son.

Fire Country (9:00-10:00 PM)

"I Know It Feels Impossible" – The station 42 and Three Rock crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater.

Meanwhile, Bode's (Max Theriot) freedom is on the line at his parole hearing. First season finale.

Blue Bloods (10:00-11:00 PM)

"Forgive Us Our Trespasses" – Danny (Donny Wahlberg) and Baez (Marissa Ramirez) team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating a criminal's murders from a previous case.

Frank (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population.

Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Erin (Bridget Moynihan) team up to build evidence against a man previously released, but once again committing criminal assault.

Sunday, May 21

The Equalizer (8:00-9:00 PM)

"Eye for an Eye" – The team is put into harm's way when McCall's (Queen Latifah) former CIA colleague (Ilfenesh Hadera) is found alive and sets her sights on revenge by attempting to abduct Dante (Tory Kittles), Harry (Adam Goldberg) and Mel (Liza Lapira).

Also, Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) must act quickly to de-escalate a hostage situation of their own when a robber targets a bodega.

NCIS: Los Angeles (9:00-10:00 PM)

"New Beginnings, Part Two" – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) decide on an impromptu wedding.

Monday, May 22

The Neighborhood (8:00-8:30 PM)

"Welcome to the Opening Night" – Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) pushes Marty (Marcel Spears) to move up the opening of their new business to get a valuable celebrity endorsement from D.L.

Hughley, while Dave (Max Greenfield) continues to struggle with the return of his father, Lamar (guest star Kevin Pollak), and Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) prepare for the opening of their new school play.

Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30-9:00 PM)

"Uncharted Waters of Mediocrity" – Doubts begin to creep in as Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) awaits her acceptance letter to the medical school of her dreams in Baltimore.

Also, Bob (Billy Gardell) battles his subconscious when he realizes he doesn't want to leave Detroit. Fourth season finale.

NCIS (9:00-10:00 PM)

"Black Sky" – Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) finds himself in prison as the team tries to stop an impending terror attack on U.S. soil.

NCIS: Hawai'i (10:00-11:00 PM)

"Dies Irae" – When a figure from Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) CIA past re-emerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built.

Tuesday, May 23

FBI (8:00-9:00 PM)

"God Complex" – When a prominent doctor is found dead in a ritualistic slaying, the team must race against time to hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer.

Also, Scola (John Boyd) faces a life-or-death decision. Fifth season finale and 100th episode.

FBI: International (9:00-10:00 PM)

"Fencing the Mona Lisa" – When a Russian missile is stolen and put on the black market in Budapest, the Fly Team must secure the weapon before a mysterious American arms broker delivers it into the wrong hands. Second season finale.

FBI: Most Wanted (10:00-11:00 PM)

"Heaven Falling" – The team helps Remy (Dylan McDermott) try to catch his brother's real killer 25 years after Mikey was murdered. Fourth season finale.

Wednesday, May 24

Survivor (8:00-11:00 PM) – 3-Hour Season Finale (!)

After a grueling, accelerated 26-day season filled with new twists and advantages, castaways skillfully navigate their way to the final three, with one crowned the Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize during the season finale, followed by the After Show, hosted by Jeff Probst.

