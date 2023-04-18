Charlie Sheen Reunites With Chuck Lorre for Max Comedy Series How To Be a Bookie

File this one under news we never saw coming.

Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre are officially back in business together.

Deadline reported this week that the Two and a Half Men star and co-creator have teamed up for the Max original series How to Be a Bookie.

The series landed a formal series order in October 2022.

At the time, Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman, Green Book) was announced to be in the lead role.

It's unclear at this stage just how many episodes of the series Sheen is set to be a part of, but it is good news that the actor has mended fences with Lorre.

Sheen was number one on the call sheet for the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but his tenure on the series concluded in a shocking fashion when the actor went through a very public meltdown.

Sheen's outbursts about Lorre ultimately got him fired from the show, and while it seemed like the show was dead in the water without Sheen, it got a new leading man in Ashton Kutcher.

The series continued for four more seasons without Sheen and ended in 2015.

Sheen earned four Emmy nominations during his time on the show, and despite Sheen's character being written out when the actor was fired, the series finale hinted he was still alive... until a piano fell on his head.

Now that the pair have mended fences, it certainly makes us wonder whether a reboot of sorts could be in the works.

Sheen is returning to the small screen after years away and is also set to work on Ramble On, a project that has yet to be shopped.

"A veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low," the logline for How to Be a Bookie teases.

What are your thoughts on Sheen and Lorre mending fences?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.