East New York Season 1 Episode 19 Spoilers: A Dead DA and a Personal Problem

Justice is supposed to be equal, but East New York consistently demonstrates that it's not.

In the projects, the cops are often quick to make arrests and slow to respond to calls for help -- something Regina is trying to change in her neighborhood.

But on East New York Season 1 Episode 19, the higher-ups pull out all the stops when an assistant district attorney is found dead after a court appearance. How will the people who live in the area feel about this seeming prioritization of some lives over others?

In some ways, the focus on this unexplained death makes sense.

The ADA loses her life soon after a court appearance, suggesting someone wanted to stop a trial or get revenge for a successful prosecution. If this murder goes unsolved, it could have a chilling effect on the court system.

If ADAs become hesitant to bring new cases because of fear of retaliation, that'll severely impact justice, so law enforcement will want to respond quickly and effectively to a case-related murder.

Still, it may feel like unequal treatment, and if residents feel their lives are worth less than those of court officers, they'll resent the cops, and some may take matters into their own hands.

That's not the only concern Regina and Suarez will have to deal with. Spoilers say they'll face pressure from above to close the case quickly.

If the murder involved organized crime, it'll be hard to solve. These cases are complex, and prosecutors need strong evidence to win them.

Rushing to close the case could lead to a miscarriage of justice, but that's not what Deputy Mayor Sharpe or other high-level administrators want to hear.

Suarez'll likely be caught in more of a bind than Regina. Regina doesn't care about politics and wants to get justice, period. But Suarez dreams of being commissioner and keeps trying to play politics while also supporting Regina.

That's made him wishy-washy before. He's undermined Regina when it seemed politically expedient to do so, causing friction between them that she's always forgiven.

But will she be so quick to let it go if Suarez's attempt to play politics helps a killer get away with their crime?

Suarez keeps trying to play both sides, but by doing that, he's already chosen the political side over Regina. His decisions interfere with Regina's trying to enact reforms and make justice more elusive.

He's right that if Regina goes too far, she'll lose her job and be unable to enact reforms. But there's also no point in her keeping her job if she goes along with the status quo, and Suarez keeps forcing her to do that.

Eventually, this will lead to a big blowout that will risk their friendship. It also isn't as helpful to Suarez's career to be wishy-washy as he thinks. He looks like someone who doesn't have the spine to stand up to the powers that be.

That may score points with Sharp, but not so much with the public. And will Sharp win his bid for mayor with policies that favor keeping inequality firmly in place?

Spoilers don't make it clear which ADA is killed. Could it be the same one involved with the Kurt Walsh case?

That would make sense, given that Walsh tried and failed to falsely implicate Regina's father in the murder of a confidential informant. He seemed like a wanna-be mobster who might want to seek vengeance and frame Mo Haywood for it.

Regina disowned her father after the whole truth came out, but if he's involved in this mess, she may have to step in again.

Meanwhile, Killian is supposed to go to a questionable source to settle a personal problem.

Killian's been short on common sense all season long. He'll probably go to his new boss, who also likely has mob ties.

What problem is Killian trying to solve? It probably has something to do with Corinne or Goodys not doing well since she reopened it.

Killian already gave her $10,000 that she worried was blood money. What's he going to do now?

Whatever it is will land him in some richly-deserved hot water. Killian is supposed to be a detective; why can't he figure out that his new side gig involves criminal activity?

Finally, things seem to be moving ahead full steam for Sandeford and Tamika. Sandeford's happy, which is a red flag in TV land.

Happy characters don't make for great storytelling, so something will have to happen to disrupt Sandeford's newfound joy.

But first, the couple has to deal with Captain Yenko. Yenko appears happy for them in a spoiler photo, but that doesn't mean they want him at their table.

Yenko may be sticking his nose too much into their business, and Sandeford might not want to tell him to back off. That could cause some trouble for Sandeford's relationship with Tamika.

East New York airs on CBS on Sundays at 9 PM EST / PST.