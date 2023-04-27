Fanatic Feed: Adam Brody Joins Kristen Bell Netflix Comedy, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Return Date, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Brody is teaming up with Kristen Bell.

Netflix announced that The OC alum will star in the untitled series from Erin Foster.

"A comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody)," the short and sweet logline reads.

Brody will play Noah, a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe.

He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan.

Aside from the above, details are scarce about the project, so we'll need to wait until more information is revealed.

Meanwhile, FX has confirmed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will return for season 16 on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The premiere will include the first two episodes, with a new episode each following week. Season 16 of Sunny will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

The Gang(TM) is ripping straight from the headlines - Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and... celebrity-branded products.

But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.

This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health.

At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

Over on Hulu, the streaming service has unveiled the trailer for the third season of its hit original series, The Kardashians.

"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires," the logline teases.

"Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

The cast includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer, guest judges, and a format change for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8, premiering next month.

The guest judges include Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede, and Bowen Yang.

Returning judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison are returning.

The new season begins streaming Friday, May 12, exclusively on the service with two all-new episodes.

The show recently confirmed that 12 fan-favorite queens are back to compete for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and a cash prize of $200,000.

This season also introduces a second way to win in the first-ever Fame Games, where eliminated queens vie for a prize of $50,000.

