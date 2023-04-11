Fanatic Feed: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's New Home, Night Agent Reaches Another Milestone, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

MTV will be the exclusive home of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, beginning with its upcoming 11th season.

The series has been a strong ratings performer for VH1, so the decision is surprising.

Deadline first reported the news, noting that the series is getting a reboot that will follow a more "docu approach to storytelling."

Couples Retreat and Caught In The Act: Unfaithful are also on the move.

"On the heels of launching Antoinette Media with Lashan Browning, we're thrilled to continue fueling our robust unscripted slate of hits on MTV and introduce new audiences to the cultural phenomenon Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as well as fan favorites like Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful," said Nina L. Diaz, Chief Creative Officer and President of Content, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.

The big move happens on Tuesday, May 2.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ today that The Afterparty Season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Told through new and popular film genres, the 10-episode second season will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6, 2023.

On Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

Over at Universal Television, Dick Wolf's overall deal has been extended at the studio for the next two years.

In 2020, Wolf signed a huge deal to keep him until 2025, but the deal will now lapse in 2027 -- unless it gets another extension.

The news dropped one day after Wolf's One Chicago and Law & Order franchises scored renewals for 2023-24.

"Universal Television has been my home for almost 40 years," he said in a statement shared with Deadline.

"It has been, and continues to be, one of the most successful partnerships in television, and I am thrilled that we are keeping the trains running another four years."

Over on Paramount+, The Family Stallone has landed a premiere date.

The docuseries, which follows the Sylvester Stallone's family, is set to launch Wednesday, May 17, on the streaming service.

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad," the logline teases.

"This new series starring Stallone's three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families."

Check out the trailer below.

Over on Netflix, The Night Agent has entered Netflix's Top 10 English-language TV list.

The series added another 130.48 million hours viewed in week three, landing at the #9 all-time spot with 515.57 million hours viewed.

The Night Agent landed a speedy renewal less than a week after its launch, and it looks like Netflix made the right call.

The numbers are insane!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.