Fanatic Feed: Sonic Spinoff Knuckles Sets Cast, Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer, & More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, April 17, 2023.

Paramount+ is moving forward with its live-action spinoff of the Sonic movie series.

The series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The series takes place between the films Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3, marking the next installment of the hit franchise, which is slated for December 20, 2024.

In addition to Idris Elba, previously announced as the titular character Knuckles, Adam Pally will reprise his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple.

The ensemble for the series also includes recurring cast Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), and guest star Rory McCann (Game of Thrones).

In addition, Tika Sumpter will guest star, reprising her role as Maddie, with additional cast to be announced.

Production on Knuckles began earlier this month in London.

Over on Netflix, the streaming service has shared another trailer for Sweet Tooth Season 2, and it looks like another high-stakes battle for survival.

"As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men," the logline reads.

"Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani)."

"To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble."

"Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light."

"As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all."

Check out the trailer below and be sure to watch Sweet Tooth Season 2 on April 27.

Also at Netflix, The Ultimatum: Queer Love has landed a premiere date and trailer.

The series launches May 24.

"The Ultimatum universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships, and the ups and the downs of commitment," the logline reads.

In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship.

One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued.

And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

Check out the trailer below.

Over on Hulu, Reasonable Doubt has landed a renewal for Season 2... with an impressive casting addition.

Deadline reported Monday that Morris Chestnut has joined the cast as Corey Cash, "a charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs," the character description reads.

"When Jax brings in Corey to help on a new high-profile case, she soon realizes that he's more shine than substance and threatening her position at the firm."

The series is headlined by Emayatzy Corinealdi.

