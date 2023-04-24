Fanatic Feed: The Other Two Trailer, Scream VI Hits Paramount+, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, April 24, 2023.

HBO Max has unveiled an exciting trailer for The Other Two Season 3.

The ten-episode season, created, written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy® nominated former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, continues with two new episodes on May 11 and 18, followed by one episode each Thursday leading up to the season finale on June 15.

"After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet -- fully "successful" in their own right," the logline teases.

"And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again?"

The series stars Drew Tarver (Cary), Heléne Yorke (Brooke), Critics Choice Nominee Molly Shannon (Pat), Ken Marino (Streeter), and Case Walker (Chase).

Check out the trailer below.

Scroll down for more news!

Meanwhile, the latest chapter of Scream will be available to stream on Paramount+ tomorrow, April 25.

Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Henry Czerny (Mission Impossible), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), Liana Liberato (The Best of Me), and Dermot Mulroney (Insidious 3).

Also starring is Devyn Nekoda (Ginny & Georgia), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Josh Segarra (She-Hul"), Samara Weaving (Babylon), Hayden Panettiere (Scream 4), and Courteney Cox (Scream).

The four survivors from the most recent Woodsboro Ghostface killings have moved to New York City for a fresh start.

Just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down.

The latest chapter is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, based on characters created by Kevin Williamson.

The film is produced by Project X Entertainment's William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein and executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena.

Over at The CW, the network has picked up two new international dramas.

The Rising is the story of Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard), who discovers that she is dead.

Understandably, she's scared and confused by this new (non) existence, but moreover, when she realizes she has been murdered, she's furious.

Determined to find her killer and get justice, she takes advantage of her new supernatural abilities to go where the police can't and investigate her own death.

In doing so, she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about.

With a distinctive tone and visual style, The Rising is a story about love, justice, and the cost of pursuing the truth in a world that wants to keep it hidden.

Meanwhile, Barons is set at a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest and war.

The eight-part series captures a unique moment of upheaval and opportunity as a new surfing counterculture collides with the realities of enterprise.

Two best friends, inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them—and their worlds—apart.

When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. In selling their dream to the world, they create bitter, lasting rivalries.

Both shows will premiere Monday, May 29.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.