Fire Country Round Table: Should Jake Forgive The Leones?

The identity of the infamous investigator got revealed on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 17, but that also had real effects.

Jake was hurt after he lacked support from people with whom he had placed much trust.

Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine, Dale, and Denis discussed the episode's most significant moment, including whether Gabriella has what it takes to graduate, if Jake should forgive Sharon and Vince and whether Colin will be missed.

What did you think of the investigator?

Dale: She did her job fine but wasn't particularly noteworthy. She was impartial as her position required.

But the flip side was that she had no skin in the game. Sharon believed in Jake and worked hard to prove his innocence, getting there first. Same with Bode, who took time out in the middle of a fire to track down the real arsonist.

Jasmine: I agree with Dale. She was fine, but nothing standout, so I had no strong feelings for her either way.

Denis: I was impressed by how she handled the investigation this time. She was well aware of her previous shortcoming during the bridge incident investigation.

I was hung up on how she tackled the previous issue, and I'm glad she got a chance to redeem herself.

The arsonist's identity unraveled, and he was arrested. What did you think of how that was handled? Will you miss Colin?

Jasmine: It was obvious it was Colin the whole time. I, too, found Colin surprisingly dumb. In this case, it was waiting until the big revelation. It's very concerning that they didn't vet him better or much at all.

There is an unsettling layer to how they could take Colin's word at face value but not Jake, whom they've known longer. I won't miss Colin at all, and I'm glad they wrapped this story, and we can move on to something new or get back into Sharon's condition.

Dale: You would think Colin would know better than to drive around with incriminating evidence in his truck. But he couldn't resist the chance to be a hero.

I want to know why nobody checked his background when he showed up at the firehouse. They just accepted his claim to be Kirk O'Reilly's son.

As for missing Colin, not at all. It was apparent from when he showed up that he was the arsonist. He served his purpose, and fortunately, they didn't drag out the storyline -- unlike Sharon's condition.

Denis: I was also surprised by how they took his word about who he was. What about doing a background search or something? Then again, how he weaved his story together didn't raise any suspicions.

We didn't know enough for him to matter, so I can't say he'll be missed.

Will Jake ever forgive Sharon and Vince for not believing him? Should he?

Jasmine: He'll forgive them eventually. But as a fellow grudge holder, I can get behind it, taking a while, especially after his final scene with Bode. I think it was irresponsible for all of these rumors and speculation of just him floating around the station, especially ahead of a call.

He's right about how everyone assumed he was guilty until proven innocent, and now they're supposed to get back to the way things were, which is very difficult. There wasn't even a point where they sat him down officially to have a conversation before spreading all of this around and making everyone paranoid.

Frankly, that was a bad call and, on his end, made it had difficult working environment. In a regular firehouse that's more professional, that would be a non-issue.

I also can't entirely agree with everyone being entitled to Jake's personal information, which rubbed me wrong. There was a lot of anger and confusion because a private man didn't share every facet of his life with his colleagues and friends, and it was used against him, which is unfair, in my opinion.

Realistically it will take him some time, and I support that.

Dale: Jake will have to forgive them unless he wants to leave home and start over elsewhere.

He did have a history of starting fires, however old that was, and Colin did a reasonably good job of framing him. Everyone except maybe Eve had their doubts about him, and he brought some of that on himself by being elusive. He needs to recognize that he made for an easy suspect.

Denis: I think it will be more of a middle ground. He'll forgive but not forget. That's what I would do. The final scene where he opened up to Bode served to really frame him emotionally. He had a lot invested in his relationships with these people, and the trust they'd built was broken.

It'll take a while, but the wound will slowly heal until nothing but a mark is left.

Gabriela was unsure of herself. Do you think she has what it takes to graduate?

Jasmine: Gabriela is always unsure of herself. I think she has what it takes to graduate physically, but she needs to get her mental game and confidence up. Sometimes I feel like they have to hold her hand too much through everything, which gets a little redundant and boring. But for sure, she'll be fine.

Dale: Surely an Olympic-caliber athlete can get there as a firefighter. It's simply a matter of getting her head on straight and training different muscles.

Between Manny's behavior and her changing boyfriends, she's had a lot going on. So, it's taking her a little longer as a result. Besides, the station is now short one nugget, so there's less pressure on her.

Denis: Not with that attitude; she doesn't. She needs to learn to be kinder to herself. She can be the most athletic person ever, but it's all for nothing if her head is not in it. And if she does graduate with that attitude, that's how people die on the job. God, was that too dark?

Jake showed vulnerability to Bode, and a promise was made. Do you think it will be kept?

Jasmine: I have no doubt Bode will keep his promise. Frankly, that was my favorite scene from the episode and one of the first real times I believed in them as brothers. Both actors did a fine job with their performance there.

Bode is incredibly loyal and devoted to his people, and Jake is his people. Plus, if Jake struggles with the others turning on him even briefly, he needs someone in his corner who he doesn't feel betrayed by, and I'm glad it's Bode. What a turnaround, right?

Dale: Bode may be dense and impulsive. But he's also loyal to those closest to him. Granted, that should have kept him away from Gabriela. But he'll be there for Jake when it counts.

Denis: You are both right about Bode's loyalty. I think Jake opened up to him because he had lowered his expectations on what to expect from Bode after Riley. Sometimes it is easier to open up to someone you have much less of an emotional connection. But there's no doubt Bode will keep his promise.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from the episode, and why?

Jasmine: Again, hands down, the final scene of Jake and Bode. Loved the brotherhood there, Jake being the most vulnerable he's been thus far, all of it.

I still joke that this series is like This Is Us with firefighters, and it amuses me how they've succeeded in making so many demographics tune in for a prime-time soap with soot. And that was just peak family drama right there.

Ha! I'm not mad at Dale for bringing up the Sharon thing because it needs to be resolved sooner rather than later. It's definitely dragging.

Dale: When Jake admitted to Bode that his secret was that he had gone to find the brother, he didn't know on the off chance that he may be a match as a donor for Sharon. On that front, Sharon should just take Bode's kidney. Then everyone could move along with their lives, including the viewers.

Denis: That final scene is a winner for sure. And yes, can we resolve the Sharon of it all, please.

Anything else, good or bad, you would like to point out about the episode?

Jasmine: I really felt awful for that poor boy who had been stuck in his room for three years, in a house surrounded by guns, unable to process his dad's death because his mom wouldn't talk about it. That made me so angry.

All the signs pointed to that teen needing help, and his mom just ignored it because it was too painful to deal with grief and feelings. I hope he gets the help and support he deserves, and maybe they can live somewhere that isn't a trigger for him.

Dale: You have to feel for poor Manny. He's trying to throw himself into his work to forget his problems. But he keeps getting sucked back into the Leone family drama. At least he realized that's why he had to move out of the Leone home as soon as possible, to establish his own life again.

Denis: I loved how they dug deeper with Colin. They could have just been like, "ha! Here he is!" but they made it more dramatic and gave him a villain origin story. I'm a sucker for those.

