Hallmark Scores Bumper Ratings With The Way Home Finale, Ride Premiere

If there's one thing clear about Hallmark's current strategy, it's that the cabler is challenging expectations.

The Way Home and Ride are two examples of that, and the numbers show that viewers are interested in the channel's very different offerings this year.

Hallmark has revealed that The Way Home has blossomed into the #1 most-watched program overall among Households, Women and Persons 18+, and Total Viewers while on air.

The multigenerational family drama, which has been renewed for Season 2, helped boost Hallmark to be the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network on weekends and #2 in Total Day among key demos across the season.

What's more, The Way Home Season 1 Episode 10 became the most-watched episode of the series among key demos, as well as the #1 entertainment cable program of the day and week.

The season finale was followed by the series premiere of the all-new original series Ride, which became the #2 most-watched entertainment cable program on Sunday, only behind The Way Home.

The network notes that The Way Home was the most-watched program every Sunday for nine consecutive episodes among Households and Women 18+.

Additionally, The Way Home Season 1 reached 6.8 million unduplicated viewers.

It's always nice to see fresh and exciting shows getting the recognition they deserve.

It will be interesting to see how Ride Season 1 holds up the rest of the season without The Way Home as a lead-in.

Sundays have always been Hallmark's big night for scripted TV.

When Calls the Heart will finally return from an extended hiatus on July 30.

The Erin Krakow drama will have been off the air for over a year when it returns.

We think it's fair to say there are a lot of fans eagerly awaiting its return.

A return date for The Way Home has not been determined, but if we had to guess, it will be back in early 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.