Harry Potter Reboot in the Works at HBO Max with JK Rowling in Talks to Produce

The Wizarding World is poised to make a comeback, this time on HBO Max.

Several outlets reported Monday evening that the long-rumored Harry Potter TV series is inching closer to reality at HBO Max.

Bloomberg reports that the latest project in the iconic franchise would be a series that would essentially rehash what the movies covered.

The idea is to adapt one book each season, which should set us up for seven seasons of the Wizarding World.

According to reports, the series would be produced by Warner Bros. Television and would include franchise creator JK Rowling.

Rowling has yet to sign on the dotted line, but the series will move into the development phase once a deal is complete.

Undoubtedly, there will be some reservations about revisiting the world made famous by the original novels.

The eight movies collectively amassed nearly $8 billion at the global cinema between 2001 and 2011, a testament to the franchise's popularity.

Warner Bros. Discovery hoped to keep the universe alive with a series of prequels in the form of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Despite five movies being planned for that series, the movies stalled when the third entry didn't perform as well as expected at the box office, and there are currently no plans for more.

Rumors of a Harry Potter TV series are not new, but this is the closest we've been to getting it.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to unveil its streaming strategy later this month ahead of the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+.

As a result, the company will want to have some big announcements on hand.

That's where we should expect the series to be made official if deals can be reached to make it a reality.

Fans widely regard the movies and source material, so re-adapting the novels over a longer arc might not sit well with fans.

What are your thoughts on the franchise returning as a TV series?

Do you think it's a good idea to delve back into the familiar territory, or would you prefer new stories?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.