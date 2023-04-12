Harvey Keitel Joins Peacock Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz

The Tattooist of Auschwitz has added another big name to its cast.

Peacock announced Wednesday that Harvey Keitel will be joining the cast in the lead role of modern-day Lale Sokolov.

The series is an adaptation of the globally bestselling novel, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, by Heather Morris, produced by Synchronicity Films in association with Sky Studios.

Peacock says the series "is inspired by the heart-breaking true-life story of Lale and Gita Sokolov."

"Lale (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms."

"One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm."

"They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story."

"Under constant guard from a volatile SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lale and Gita became determined to keep each other alive."

"Around 60 years later, Lale (Harvey Keitel) meets novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey)."

"Recently widowed, Lale finds the courage to tell the world his story."

"In recounting his story to Heather, Lale, in his 80s, faces the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the most horrific of places."

"The love story in this project, in the face of the horror, gives testimony to the spirit and the goodness of people," Keitel says of his casting.

Further cast joining the series include Tallulah Haddon (Kiss Me First, The Last Duel) as Hanna, Mili Eshet (Beyond the Mountains, Hills) as Ivana, Yali Topol Margalith in her first screen role as Cilka, Phénix Brossard (Little Joe, Benjamin) as Leon, Ilan Galkoff (Good Omens, Hilda) as Aaron, and Marcel Sabat (Tenet, The Windermere Children) as Tomas.

Previously announced lead roles include Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) and Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) who are set to star as young Lale Sokolov and Gita Furman.

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us, Yellowjackets) will star in the series as New Zealander Heather Morris, author of THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ novel, and Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83, 86, 89) will be joining the series in the role of Stefan Baretzki.

