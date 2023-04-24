Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton Join Netflix's Zero Day

Netflix's Zero Day has added four more big names to its cast.

On Monday, the streaming service announced Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble and Fatal Attraction), Jesse Plemons (Power of The Dog, Fargo), Joan Allen (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Contender), and Connie Britton (The White Lotus, Friday Night Lights) were the latest stars confirmed for the series.

Caplan plays Alexandra Mullen, described as "A young Congresswoman who has sought to distance herself from her father's political legacy."

It sounds like another excellent role for Caplan, who will next be seen on the Paramount+ drama series Fatal Attraction.

Plemons is set as Roger Carlson, the "former Mullen body man seeking a return to the national stage alongside Mullen."

Allen will play Sheila Mullen, the "former First Lady and nominee to the federal bench whose professional ambitions take a backseat to her husband's political career."

Britton is on board as Valerie Whitesell, "a savvy, intelligent political operative who was Mullen's former Chief of Staff."

As previously reported, Robert De Niro leads the cast as George Mullen, "a massively popular, but complicated, former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack."

"Zero Day asks the question on everyone's mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?" according to the logline.

"And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?"

Those are some interesting questions, and with this cast, the project promises to be well worth a watch.

Zero Day is created by Eric Newman for Grand Electric (The Watcher, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) and Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, The Thing About Pam, The Maze Runner).

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men, and Love & Death) will direct all episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.