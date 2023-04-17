Love is Blind: Netflix Apologizes After Technical Issues Derail Live Reunion

The live reunion of Love is Blind was a complicated affair for viewers on Sunday night.

Netflix planned to air the finale live Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Unfortunately, technical issues marred the broadcast, and the event didn't kick off on time.

Ultimately, it didn't even air live, which caused a storm on social media as fans criticized the streaming giant for promoting a live reunion that wasn't so live.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix tweeted Sunday.

"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

The above announcement came after several updates with Netflix promising the big event was just minutes away from premiering.

Love is Blind host Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram to reveal that she would "save all of the tea" for the live show.

"Everybody broke the internet to see this reunion," she said in an Instagram video.

"So we are ready to roll. We just got to figure this out."

"We're getting everything to work. We are not asking any questions to anybody until were streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones onto your tablets, whatever you're watching on."

It's unclear what caused the technical issues, but the episode was available to stream late on Sunday night some 75 minutes later than planned.

Not airing live will be a surprise for fans, but truthfully, they were probably just happy to get the episode after waiting so long.

Promoting a big event, only for it to be marred with technical difficulties, is not a good look.

But Netflix is relatively new to the live space, with Love is Blind serving as the service's second live event.

As a result, there were probably still kinks that needed to be ironed out.

What are your thoughts on the event not airing live after much publicity?

Were you just happy to watch the episode?

Hit the comments.

Catch the entire fourth season -- non-live finale included -- on Netflix now.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.