The Idol: HBO Drops Trailer and Premiere Date for Music Industry Drama

HBO will tell a twisted tale about a young woman in the music industry this summer.

The premium cabler announced Monday that The Idol will premiere on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m.

The series will air linearly on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she's determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America," the logline reads.

"Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past," HBO teases.

"Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The highly-anticipated new drama stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan.

Also starring is Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

The Idol comes from co-creators Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim.

All three executive produce alongside Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White.

The official trailer takes us into the music world to tell a somewhat unnerving story.

News of the premiere date comes amid reports of production problems.

A recent article in Rolling Stone used 13 sources to paint a picture that the show had gone way off the rails.

It was reported that Levinson took over as director and scrapped the nearly-finished show, which could have cost as much as $75 million.

"What I signed up for was a dark satire of fame and the fame model in the 21st century," one production member explained.

"The things that we subject our talent and stars to, the forces that put people in the spotlight and how that can be manipulated in the post-Trump world."

Check out the trailer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.