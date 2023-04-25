The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 21 Review: Bloodlines

Again?

We were promised a crossover on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 21, and a crossover we did not get.

Like any other episode, the team solved a case, but this time instead of one finding them, it was brought by the cops.

This was not the first time we have been disappointed by The Rookie "crossovers." There have been three of those, and they can barely count as cameos from the original show.

And as such, this episode will be treated like a regular one.

It brought forward the much-argued point of nature versus nurture when it comes to criminality and especially with serial killers.

It wasn't groundbreaking since many other shows have explored the topic, but it didn't try to find an answer and left the question open-ended.

Shows like Riverdale spent many episodes exploring the question of the serial killer gene and whether there is something someone can do to curtail its effects.

Riverdale is an over-the-top drama, so any conclusions it may have drawn were to be taken with a grain of salt.

A better authority on the issue would be Dexter. The show's central character was a serial killer.

On Dexter, they tried to explore the idea from a trauma point of view which The Rookie: Feds also touched on.

Ultimately no one can say with authority where the urge comes from. Still, if anything is clear, there needs to be greater research on the issue because any assumption can alienate otherwise good people from society.

Until science gives a definitive answer, it's not a thesis worth classifying someone with.

Garza: Even with Briggs gone, I don't think it's a bad idea to keep tabs on the clan.

Carter: For their safety or the worlds? Permalink: For their safety or the worlds?

Permalink: For their safety or the worlds?

Speaking of Dexter, Sam Underwood, who played Josh Hamilton in the show's eighth season, played the serial killer.

I'm sure Sam is a sweet guy, but he plays these psychopaths too well, almost to a fault. From Dexter to Dynasty, the characters have a knack for committing murder.

One of the biggest developments in the characters' lives was Laura buying a house.

Hold on. Let me take this in. This is my first home that I bought with my own money. Laura

Permalink: Hold on. Let me take this in. This is my first home that I bought with my own money.

She had been so excited about it on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 20, and seeing the joy on her face was everything.

The milestone dragged Mark from DC to come and celebrate, and some words were uttered.

Their relationship has always been on fickle ground, but maybe this will get them to be more honest with each other and how they feel.

Mark: I love you ... and ... your neighbor's so eclectic ...

Laura: Oh my god you just dropped the L-bomb and ran for cover. Permalink: Oh my god you just dropped the L-bomb and ran for cover.

Permalink: Oh my god you just dropped the L-bomb and ran for cover.

Saying "I love you" is quite easy, even if it truly represents their feelings. Committing to it is the actual test.

They say, "Distance makes the heart grow fonder," but it can only grow fond for so long before the fondness turns into something else.

Another development was about Elena.

Elana has always been curious about everything, but her curiosity had never shown her what she might be interested in and how to pursue it until now.

Elena: Hey, thanks for letting me work with you on this case.

Antoinette: I should be thanking you. Your attention to detail and natural curiosity is impressive.

Elena: If you're not busy for tonight with vampire cop I could buy you a drink, talk about studying forensics. Permalink: If you're not busy for tonight with vampire cop I could buy you a drink, talk about studying...

Permalink: If you're not busy for tonight with vampire cop I could buy you a drink, talk about studying...

When she came to work for her uncle, Garza was under the impression that it would be temporary, but as days passed, he started to grow concerned and even broached the subject with her.

Apart from being good at roasting older people, she has a gift for details and analysis, which work well in forensics.

The case was layered with twists and turns, as one would expect, but it didn't feel grand enough.

Maybe it's because the expectations were huge with that crossover announcement, but it disappointed at every turn.

We expected a team up with the cops as they searched for Laura, but it was reduced to a two-man operation.

Laura's behavior felt very out of character because while she's a great human, it's not like her to sympathize with a random perp, especially one who kills.

People who may or may not have the "serial killer" gene deserve all the sympathy one can muster, but let's not act like they are victims of anything.

Take the example of our killer.

He chose to go after his siblings because he noticed something about himself, meaning he could know right from wrong. He could separate evil from good, so he targeted them as they were about to do something awful.

He could make a moral judgment, whether in the moment or premeditated.

He met his end by suicide, which, coupled with the poor response to Laura's kidnapping, made for a very anticlimactic end to a story with so much potential.

Overall "Bloodlines" started great but went into steady decline, feeling like a lousy rip-off from other shows, especially with the serial killer storyline.

Extra thoughts

Brendon and Antoinette are deep in it. They are at that stage where they can make naughty jokes with each other in the presence of company, and no one else would get it.

Why bring up Cutty's age now? We know he's old, but let this not be s foreshadowing of something to come. He'd become quite entertaining after they stopped the constant arguing routine they had done earlier in the season.

I can't stress enough how disappointing these "crossovers" are, and I can do without any more; thank you very much.

