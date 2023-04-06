TV Ratings: True Lies Continues Descent, Chicago Fire Gets No Boost for Casey’s Return

The True Lies reboot will probably be one and done at CBS.

The series has not caught on in the ratings.

True Lies Season 1 Episode 6 managed 2.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- down in total viewers to mark its least watched episode to date.

Elsewhere on CBS, Survivor ticked down a tenth to 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

The series remained on top of the competition in the demo on the night.

NBC's One Chicago universe slipped, with Med (6.2 million/0.4 rating) and PD (4.9 million/0.4 rating).

Fire (6.5 million/0.5 rating) got no boost in the ratings with the highly-anticipated return of Jesse Spencer.

The Conners (3.5 million/0.5 rating), The Goldbergs (2.2 million/0.3 rating), Abbott Elementary (2.7 million/0.4 rating), Not Dead Yet ( 2.1 million/0.3 rating), and A Million Little Things (1.7 million/0.2 rating) were all on par with their season averages.

The Masked Singer (3.5 million/0.6 rating) and Farmer Wants a Wife (2 million/0.3 rating) were both stable.

The CW's rotation of The Flash (0.5 million/01 rating) and Riverdale (0.3 million/0.1 rating) were both on the upside.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.