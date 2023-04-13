Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 3

Did Veronica's make-out party get off the ground running?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3, the teenagers were more confused than ever after some big events.

Meanwhile, Jughead tried to help Ethel out of some trouble, only to find himself in hot water as well.

Elsewhere, Betty weighed up her relationship with Kevin after some shocking details about her boyfriend's past emerged.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.