Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 3

Did Veronica's make-out party get off the ground running?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3, the teenagers were more confused than ever after some big events.

Meanwhile, Jughead tried to help Ethel out of some trouble, only to find himself in hot water as well.

Elsewhere, Betty weighed up her relationship with Kevin after some shocking details about her boyfriend's past emerged.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3 Quotes

Fangs: She’s gonna suffocate him.
Toni: But what a way to go.

Toni: How did it go with Bazooka Jones?
Veronica: Well, if you really must know, Jughead and I spent the entire night together.
[Toni stares in disbelief]
Veronica: Talking!
Toni: Holy hell! Are you making a play for that crown-wearing clown?
Veronica: Let’s just say, I’m not ruling it out.

Midge & Fangs - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3
Lonely Girl - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3
Facing The Music - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3
Dating Options - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3
Throwing In The Towel - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3
Bloody Dress - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3
