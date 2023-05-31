Riverdale's Karl Walcott on Bringing Clay Walker and his Relationship with Kevin to Life

A new boy in town has won over Kevin Keller's heart on Riverdale Season 7. He not only made a splash in town, but he's also a familiar face who made history in Archie Comics.

Clay Walker, who Karl Walcott plays, is a deeply thoughtful and sensitive guy who loves poetry and movies.

Fans have loved his scenes so far, but we've only scratched the surface of where his character could go. We're excited to see how he fits into the group as Riverdale's final season progresses.

Below, we chatted with Walcott about being the first live-action performance for this Archie Comics character. Plus, we talked about what it was like filming with the rest of the cast, his favorite scene, and Clay's relationship with Kevin.

How does it feel to bring the character of Clay Walker to life on Riverdale?

To me, it's an important character to bring to life because, in the comics, he was very important, being the first gay marriage of any comic. For that, I take him very seriously.

And he's been great and really fun to bring to life.

It's interesting because I haven't done something like this ever. It's been great!

Did you do any prep, like reading past comics or rewatching Riverdale?

When I got the gig, I hadn't watched Riverdale. I had just heard about it and knew what it was.

After getting the gig and knowing I was going to play Clay Walker, that's when I really dove into finding out who he was.

I read a few things about him online. But when it comes to Archie, I watched a few episodes but couldn't get into watching too many because it was one week before starting to film when I got the part.

I had one week, so I watched a few episodes to get the feel and jumped in.

Now that you've been on set, seeing the characters, and reading the scripts, what would you say was your biggest takeaway from being in the world of Riverdale?

I'm surrounded by truly talented artists, whether it's the crew or the cast. And they're very dialed into the characters they've been playing for so long.

On the first day, I felt like I was still trying to figure out who Clay was.

Thanks to Ron Richard (the director), he helped give me different pathways, and then they chose for the montage what they would go with.

So for me, it was coming into a very solid team and trying to find my way into how I could add to this great show and team.

Have you enjoyed being in the final season of the series?

Oh yeah! It's been a dream come true, to be honest.

I've been working hard to get to something like this for a long time. And just to be able to be part of this show was amazing.

Now to know that my character is also seen as someone important for the show is great. It's been a dream come true!

Riverdale isn't one of the only big shows you've been on before. You were on Le Chalet. Did you bring anything from your time on Le Chalet to Riverdale, like prepping your character or from your experiences?

Le Chalet was also really important for my career, and it's very similar to the same tonality as Riverdale.

In the sense that it's for a younger audience and it's about friends living in and around each other. And their connections between them; it's very close to what we were doing on Le Chalet.

I already had that experience I could lean on if anything.

Taking it back to the character of Clay: Clay has had some big moments so far, especially in Kevin's journey of discovering himself. While filming these scenes, was there anything you kept in the back of your mind or something you thought was the most important?

I feel like what I had in the back of my mind was to be authentic and true to my character. Like just listening to whatever he [Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller] had and looking at the way he was playing it.

Casey Cott does a great job interpreting him, and I really played off him.

I didn't have anything else in my mind other than not trying to be too much.

I just really was like, "I love this person in front of me, or maybe I feel something for this person?"

Maybe "love" is too strong of a word, but I felt like I have affection for this person in front of me. That's probably what was in the back of my mind: this person is important to me, and I like this person.

Casey was leading it. He's been there for longer, and he knows what goes on.

He was pretty much leading it, and I was feeding into that.

In terms of Clay's story, by the end of Riverdale Season 7, what do you hope fans take away from your character?

Be yourself, and don't be afraid to be who you are. Don't be afraid to express yourself because people will always judge you no matter what.

Just go out there and live your life.

I get that's what I would like them to take away, but at the same time, it'll be interesting to see what they actually do take away from it.

Speaking of Casey, you've been filming a lot with him, and now recently with Camila Mendes [who plays Veronica Lodge]. How was it filming with these actors, especially since they've been here since the beginning?

As I said, they're so dialed into what they gotta do. It was a great experience for me!

One of the things that showed up to me when I first started working with Camila was the fact that she was so dialed into her character. She was doing it with such ease and power.

It was really fun to witness.

The same with Casey! Doing a character for seven years for them, it shows. It definitely shows!

Especially for seven years, eight to ten months a year of filming it, it shows.

It wasn't overwhelming because I was prepared for it, but it was great to witness it. It was something amazing!

You've been watching the show, and I don't know if you've noticed, but they're so dialed in! They're so good at what they're doing; it's pretty impressive.

Definitely! Especially with some of the other cast members you also got to work with. Like with Tabitha and Toni. Will we get to see you in more scenes with them?

I hope to, yes! I hope to get more scenes with them.

It was great being around them. With how Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8 ended about the club they're trying to open up, it gives you a little hint of maybe something will continue in that adventure.

And it was also great working with them. We had some good laughs; they're really fun actresses, and they're very talented as well.

It's like I said; everyone is really dialed into the show.

It's the last season, and I think I'm coming into it. I'm new to this whole thing. I'm the rookie on campus.

But I can definitely feel, in some moments, that it's their last run at this.

It even hits me sometimes, seeing it from them.

As you mentioned, we've aired Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8. What's been your favorite scene that you've filmed so far?

I would have to say I'm drawn to the scene where Casey and I are in the piano room [Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2]. That scene is even on YouTube.

It was my audition scene, and it's something I'm drawn to because that's the scene that got me on the show. And also, it's the first scene I ever did on Riverdale.

For me, it's my favorite scene.

Even for the result of it, it was really nice the way they did it.

The piano scene when he walks in, and it's the first time we meet; that's the one I'm talking about it.

But there are more great things to come!

I have to say, but for now, up to where it's at, that would be my favorite. But there are so many great things coming up.

Riverdale is a show of 'ships and romances, has the Kevin and Clay ship been your #1 ship so far, or are you shipping another couple?

Well, up to now, there aren't many other ships. Are there any other ships right now?

There's been some teasing about the Betty and Archie relationship. Veronica and Reggie might be starting something, and then Tabitha and Jughard are slowly reconnecting. And there's Cheryl and Toni.

But there's nothing official! There's nothing official. Not even Kevin and Clay are official.

But the fans can dream!

Yeah! [Laughs] I have to say the closest one to a 'ship right now on Riverdale is probably Kevin and Clay. With what Kevin and Clay do separately and with how they speak about each other.

How Clay is talking about his relationship with Toni and Tabitha, and how Kevin is talking to Veronica about his relationship with Clay.

I think the best 'ship right now on the show has to be them because they're the only ones that are the closest to having a relationship.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.